RBC Direct Investing the only bank-owned brokerage in Canada to offer self-directed investors online International Trading through London , Hong Kong , Frankfurt and Euronext Paris exchanges

All RBC Direct Investing clients can now hold and trade in GBP, HKD, EUR, JPY, CHF, SGD, AUD, NZD

Both RBC online investing platforms, RBC Direct Investing and RBC InvestEase, are also offering a powerful incentive for new clients: up to 500,000 Avion points, worth up to $10,000 in travel value1 (Terms and conditions apply)

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Bringing access to markets around the globe, RBC Direct Investing has launched online International Trading in multiple foreign currencies for all its investors – becoming the only bank-owned online brokerage in Canada to offer this capability.

RBC Direct Investing clients can now trade online through London, Hong Kong, Frankfurt and Euronext Paris exchanges, and hold and trade in eight global currencies – including the British pound (GBP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and Euro (EUR). This new capability is in addition to being able to trade online in U.S. markets and hold and trade in U.S. dollars. Clients can also trade by phone in multiple international markets.

The added benefits:

Clients with an RBC British Pound, Hong Kong Dollar, or Euro eSavings Account can instantly transfer funds, within the standard business day, in the same currency between their RBC account and their RBC Direct Investing account

From within their RBC Direct Investing account, that currency is then immediately available for online International Trading– no wire transfers, no delays

Also, once clients hold GBP, HKD, EUR, JPY, CHF, SGD, AUD and NZD foreign currencies in their RBC Direct Investing account, they can trade in the same currency with no further foreign exchange fees

"All our self-directed investors already have the strength of three powerful trading platforms, plus extensive research and commentary at their fingertips – now we are bringing them online access to trade around the world," said Dimitri Busevs, president and CEO, RBC Direct Investing, one of Canada's largest online investment brokerages.

Up to 500,000 more reasons to begin online investing with RBC

At the same time, for Canadians who aren't yet investing online with RBC, there now are up to 500,000 more reasons for doing so. That's how many Avion points – worth up to $10,000 in travel value1 – investors new to RBC Direct Investing or to RBC InvestEase now can gain, when they open and fund an eligible account with either of these services by March 3, 2025. They can also receive $300 in cash and other benefits*.

(*Links to related Terms and Conditions are included at the end of this news release.)

"For Canadians who may not have considered RBC online investing options before, this is an opportunity to gain up to 500,000 Avion points to use as they wish – to pay commissions on Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar trades, fund their RBC Direct Investing account or help make a special trip possible," added Busevs. "This is yet another reason to take a look at the ease, convenience and depth of our trading platform."

"We understand Canadians want their money to work harder for them, and with this offer, we are rewarding them for choosing RBC to help them make that happen," noted Christine Socasau, head of RBC InvestEase. "We expect the opportunity to obtain up to half a million Avion points will be highly appealing to clients new to RBC InvestEase, who value professional advice at a reasonable cost."

As an online investment management service, RBC InvestEase also gives investors the invaluable gift of time. "We do all the heavy lifting for them," explained Socasau. "We build, manage, monitor and rebalance their ETF portfolios on a daily basis, letting our clients enjoy their lives while we take care of their investments."

Additional information about online International Trading through RBC Direct Investing is available at 9 International Trading Questions Answered + What to Know to Get Started . To learn more about the Avion points and cash offer and other benefits for new online investing clients, including Terms and Conditions, please visit RBC Direct Investing at rbcdirectinvesting.com/dms/wis2025/offer.html and RBC InvestEase at rbcinvestease.com/dms/campaign/wis2025/offer.html.

1 Note: Travel value is dependent on product held. $10,000 is based on Avion Elite tier travel redemption using the Air Travel Redemption Schedule. Further details are available at avionrewards.com/travel

This is intended as general information only and is not to be relied upon as constituting legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up to date but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of any third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Direct Investing – a self-managed, easy-to-use digital investing platform that enables you to trade when and how you want.

As an online investor with RBC Direct Investing, you have access to three powerful trading platforms with a fully customizable dashboard. We provide extensive investor resources, including advanced trading tools, research from experts and free real-time market data, to help you make informed investment decisions. Our online magazine, Inspired Investor – Trade, brings you personal stories, timely information and expert insights to empower your investment decisions. You can make investments online, or through the RBC Mobile† app, including International Trading through London, Hong Kong, Frankfurt and Euronext Paris exchanges. You can hold and trade in eight global currencies – including the British pound, Hong Kong dollar and Euro – in addition to being able to trade online in Canadian and U.S. markets and hold and trade in Canadian and U.S. dollars. Also, only at RBC Direct Investing, you can use your Avion points to pay for trade commissions and fund your accounts. Our products include stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds, bonds and GICs. We offer FHSA, TFSA, RRSP, RRIF, RESP, non-registered investments (cash and margin) and non-personal accounts. Our English, French, Cantonese and Mandarin language-speaking agents are available to answer your questions and provide you with assistance getting started and our trading dashboard is enabled for International Trading in English, French, Simplified and Traditional Chinese. More information is available at rbcdirectinvesting.com.

† RBC Mobile is operated by Royal Bank of Canada, RBC Direct Investing Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

About RBC InvestEase – a digital-first platform combining active professional portfolio management and dedicated human advice as a convenient, cost-effective way to invest in your future.

With RBC InvestEase, you gain online access to diversified ETF portfolios, actively managed by a dedicated team – all for a low fee. The process begins with a simple online questionnaire to understand your individual goals, objectives and risk tolerance. Our professional team of Portfolio Advisors then takes care of selecting, buying and managing the ETFs, monitoring each account daily and rebalancing as necessary to keep you on track. There is no minimum investment required to open an account. Our Portfolio Advisors are also available via phone or e-mail to offer personalized advice if you need it and to answer to any investment questions. RBC InvestEase currently offers FHSA, TFSA, RRSP and non-registered investment accounts. More information is available at rbcinvestease.com.

Avion Rewards is an award-winning internationally recognized loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service. Learn more at avionrewards.com.

Kathy Bevan, RBC Corporate Communications, 647-618-2287

