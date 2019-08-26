RBC Innovators' Ball celebrates five decades of inspiring dreamers and doers

Birthday-themed gala highlights the impact of the Ontario Science Centre

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, September 26, the Ontario Science Centre hosts the 50th Birthday RBC Innovators' Ball. This event, held 50 years to the day of the Science Centre's grand opening, celebrates all who have supported the Centre and invites business and community leaders to invest in the next 50 years of inspiring curiosity, wonder and discovery.

"Over the past five decades, the Science Centre has played a critical role in inspiring dreamers and doers to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre. "Together with our dedicated supporters and partners, we will continue to inspire curiosity, promote lifelong learning and champion science and technology as the foundations of the best possible future—for our communities, our country and our planet."

Since 2008, supporters of the RBC Innovators' Ball have raised more than $5.4 million to provide critical funding for the Ontario Science Centre and its community access programs, which serve over 75,000 children and families annually. This year's RBC Innovators' Ball is part of a larger 50th birthday fundraising campaign where the community is coming together to support the Science Centre's world-class learning experiences and improve visitor facilities and community access programs.

"Science, technology and innovation are more important than ever before, and the Ontario Science Centre is one of the foremost institutions when it comes to broadening and inspiring young minds," said Sam and Claire Duboc, MindBeacon Group and Event Co-chairs. "We look forward to supporting 50 more years of exploration, learning and collaboration."

The gala event will feature an evening full of science and technology-themed experiences and will highlight stories of those who have been inspired by the Science Centre to make a difference in the world—from the classroom to the newsroom and even aboard the International Space Station—demonstrating the Centre's far-reaching impact.

"Canada's future prosperity depends on today's young people and their ability to take on the future," said Dave McKay, President and CEO, RBC and Co-chair. "The Ontario Science Centre is so critical in this effort. It's a place that inspires, but most importantly, ignites the imagination of the next generation to be creative, to be curious, and to discover. Leveraging the power of science is a critical part of growing the skills of our next great innovators."

In addition to their support through RBC's title sponsorship, Dave and Karen McKay are acting as Co-chairs of the 50th birthday event.

The 50th Birthday RBC Innovators' Ball will include an online eAuction, providing science and adventure lovers who are unable to attend the sold-out gala event with an opportunity to support the Ontario Science Centre. From Air Canada Signature Service to New Zealand to a behind-the-scenes set tour of ET Canada to a week-long stay at a luxury Whistler chalet, the eAuction offers a variety of exciting, experiential opportunities. Get a sneak peek of the auction packages and sign up to receive an email notification when it opens at rbcinnovatorsball.ca/auction. Bidding opens on September 19 at 9 a.m. ET and closes September 26, the evening of the 50th Birthday RBC Innovators' Ball.

The Ontario Science Centre's 50th birthday celebrations ramp up in September with the launch of MindWorks, a new exhibition that explores how humans think, feel and react; a weekend of free admission; and a large-scale art installation from renowned Toronto artist Director X. In addition, the CN Tower will be lit in the Science Centre's iconic green, blue and red on September 26—to help celebrate this milestone and acknowledge the important role the Centre has played, and continues to play, for communities in Toronto and Ontario.

For more information about the 50th Birthday RBC Innovators' Ball, please visit RBCInnovatorsBall.ca . To support or for more information about the Ontario Science Centre's 50th birthday celebrations and community access programs, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca .

RBC Innovator's Ball Sponsors

Title Sponsor: RBC

Visionary Sponsors: Air Canada, Boeing, Cossette Communications Inc., Interad

Celebration Sponsors: Adgar Investments & Developments Ltd., Avison Young, BCG, BDC, BGIS, BMO, Cadillac Fairview, CIBC, Ernst & Young, Hatch, IBM, McKinsey & Company, RBC Ventures, TELUS, The&Partnership

Media Partners: Corus Entertainment, Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, National Post and many other generous supporters and volunteers.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning; a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems; and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 53 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations who share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper.

As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability .

Social Media Links

Facebook: @OntarioScienceCentre

Twitter: @OntScienceCtr

Instagram: @OntarioScienceCentre

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/OntarioScienceCentre

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media Contact: Anna Relyea, Director, Strategic Communications, 416-696-3273 | c: 416-668-1967, Anna.Relyea@osc.on.ca

Related Links

www.ontariosciencecentre.ca

