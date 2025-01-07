RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. announces changes to RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and RBC Indigo Pooled Funds, including proposed mergers, closures, and other changes Français

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. ("RBC Indigo") today announced changes to the RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and/or RBC Indigo Pooled Funds (collectively the "RBC Indigo Funds" or "Funds"), including proposed fund mergers, closures, and additional changes, effective on or about April 17, 2025 ("Effective Date").

On March 28, 2024, Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") completed the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada. Upon the completion of the acquisition, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of RBC and a member of the RBC Global Asset Management group of companies and was renamed RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. RBC Indigo continued to operate as the manager of the RBC Indigo Funds and the Funds were renamed.

Following the acquisition, RBC Indigo and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM") thoroughly and thoughtfully reviewed their fund offerings. That review highlighted a high degree of overlap between funds offered by RBC Indigo and RBC GAM. In many cases, RBC Indigo and RBC GAM offer similar types of funds that provide the same exposure to underlying asset classes or that meet specific investment objectives. Where there is overlap, it is proposed that the RBC Indigo Fund will merge into a substantially similar RBC GAM-managed fund ("RBC GAM Fund"). In three instances where it has been determined that the merging RBC Indigo Funds do not have substantially similar fundamental investment objectives as the continuing RBC GAM Fund, unitholder approval for such mergers will be sought (as further described below under Fund Mergers). RBC Indigo Funds that are unique and where no suitable or comparable RBC GAM Fund exists, will be either fully transitioned to RBC GAM or closed. Following the implementation of the fund mergers, transitions and closures, RBC Indigo will be wound-up and dissolved.

As part of these changes, the overall management expense ratios ("MERs") of the RBC GAM Funds, which include the management fee and administration fee, are expected to be equal to or lower than those that are currently charged for the corresponding RBC Indigo Funds, except for the RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund Institutional Series. The MER for the corresponding series of the RBC China Equity Fund is 1 basis point higher and the merger is subject to unitholder approval.

RBC Indigo Merging, Transitioning or Closing Fund

Change

RBC GAM Continuing Fund or New Name

Cash and Money Market Funds

RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund 1

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Canadian Money Market Fund

RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund 2

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund

Income Funds

RBC Indigo Mortgage Fund

To be closed

RBC Indigo Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund

To be closed

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund 3, 4, 6

Taxable merger

RBC Bond Fund

RBC Indigo Global Corporate Bond Fund 2

Tax-deferred merger

BlueBay $U.S. Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (Canada)

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund 1

Taxable merger

RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Balanced Funds

RBC Indigo Monthly Income Fund 3, 4, 6

Tax-deferred merger

Phillips, Hager & North Monthly Income Fund

RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund 2, 7

Tax-deferred merger

RBC U.S. Monthly Income Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Balanced Fund 3, 4, 6

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Balanced Fund

Domestic Equity Funds

RBC Indigo Dividend Fund 3, 4, 6

Tax-deferred merger

Phillips, Hager & North Dividend Income Fund

RBC Indigo Equity Fund 3, 4, 6

Tax-deferred merger

Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund 3, 4, 6

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund

Foreign Equity Funds

RBC Indigo Global Equity Fund 1, 3, 4, 6

Tax-deferred merger

RBC QUBE Global Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund 2

Tax-deferred merger

RBC QUBE Low Volatility Global Equity Fund

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Fund

Tax-deferred merger

Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund

RBC Indigo European Fund 1, 3, 4, 6

Tax-deferred merger

RBC European Equity Fund

RBC Indigo AsiaPacific Fund 3, 4, 6

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund 3, 6

Taxable merger

RBC China Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund 3, 6, 8

To be transitioned to RBC GAM and renamed

RBC India Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund 1, 3, 6

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund II 1, 3, 6, 8

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Index Funds

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Index Fund 1

Tax-deferred merger

RBC U.S. Index Fund

RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund 1, 5

To be transitioned to RBC GAM and renamed

RBC International Equity Index Fund

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund 1, 5

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF Fund

RBC Indigo Diversified Funds

RBC Indigo Diversified Conservative Fund 1, 8

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Select Very Conservative Portfolio

RBC Indigo Diversified Moderate Conservative Fund 1, 8

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Select Conservative Portfolio

RBC Indigo Diversified Balanced Fund 1

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Select Balanced Portfolio

RBC Indigo Diversified Growth Fund 8

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Select Growth Portfolio

RBC Indigo Diversified Aggressive Growth Fund 1, 8

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Select Aggressive Growth Portfolio

RBC Indigo Strategic Funds

RBC Indigo Strategic Conservative Fund

To be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Moderate Conservative Fund

To be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Balanced Fund

To be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Growth Fund

To be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Aggressive Growth Fund

To be closed

RBC Indigo Pooled Funds

RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Canadian Money Market Fund

RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund

To be closed

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund

Taxable merger

RBC Bond Fund

RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund

Taxable merger

RBC High Yield Bond Fund

RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond Pooled Fund

To be closed

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund

Taxable merger

RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend Pooled Fund

Tax-deferred merger

Phillips, Hager & North Dividend Income Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund

Tax-deferred merger

Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund

Tax-deferred merger

Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund

RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund

Tax-deferred merger

RBC International Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund

Tax-deferred merger

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund

To be closed

1     Manager Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

2     Manager Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

3     Investor Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

4     F Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

5     Premium Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

6     Premium Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

7     FT Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

8     Institutional Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

Fund Mergers
Subject to obtaining unitholder approval for certain fund mergers, each of the fund mergers listed in the table above are expected to be carried out on a tax-deferred or taxable basis on the Effective Date. Distributions of income and capital gains will be made prior to the Effective Date from both the merging RBC Indigo Fund and continuing RBC GAM Fund in a tax deferred merger, and from the merging RBC Indigo Fund in a taxable merger. RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund, RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund, and RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund will also make a special distribution on or around April 11, 2025, to pay out interest accrued up to this date, except for Royal Mutual Funds Inc. accounts. Certain series of the merging RBC Indigo Funds will be closed. Please refer to Fund and Series Closures below for further details.

Unitholder approval
The following RBC Indigo Funds will require unitholder approval to proceed with the merger:

Merging Fund

Reason for Seeking Unitholder Approval

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund

Taxable merger

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund

Taxable merger

RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund

Taxable merger and investment objectives are not substantially similar

RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund

Investment objectives are not substantially similar

RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund

Investment objectives are not substantially similar

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Taxable merger

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund

Taxable merger

RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund

Taxable merger

For the Institutional Series only, a 1 basis point increase in MER

RBC Indigo intends to call and hold a special meeting for unitholders of the above noted merging funds on April 4, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario to consider and vote upon the proposed mergers. A notice-and-access document will be mailed to unitholders of record or their discretionary advisors as of February 3, 2025, outlining how to obtain a copy of the management information circular containing details of the proposed mergers. The notice-and-access document and the management information circular will also be available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

For each fund merger in the table above, unitholders of the RBC Indigo Fund (with the exception of the unitholders of the series that will be closed as further described below under Fund and Series Closures) will receive units of the respective continuing RBC GAM Fund noted above based on the continuing fund's net asset value per unit. The merging RBC Indigo Funds will terminate following completion of the mergers. RBC Indigo will cover all costs and expenses associated with each of the mergers.

The proposed fund mergers were presented to the Independent Review Committee of the Indigo Funds ("IRC"). Following careful consideration, the IRC provided their approval or a positive recommendation, as applicable, after determining that the mergers achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the applicable Funds.

Units of the RBC Indigo Funds that are merging will no longer be available for purchase effective as of the close of business on April 10, 2025. Purchases under pre-authorized contribution plans may continue depending on the dealer. Investors should consult their dealer for more information. Unitholders of the merging funds may redeem their units up to the close of business on the Effective Date.

Funds to Transition to RBC GAM
The RBC Indigo Funds transitioning to RBC GAM will continue operating with new names as set out in the table above and will become part of the RBC GAM family of funds, effective on the Effective Date. Certain series of the transitioning RBC Indigo Funds will be closing. Please refer to Fund and Series Closures below for further details. RBC GAM will become the manager and trustee of the transitioning Funds and these Funds will be incorporated into the RBC Funds Amended and Restated Master Declaration of Trust. The Funds will be incorporated into the RBC Funds Simplified Prospectus in the next renewal.

In contemplation of RBC GAM becoming manager and trustee, RBC Indigo intends to terminate HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited and HSBC Global Asset Management (Singapore) Limited as sub-advisors of the RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund and RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund, respectively, as of the Effective Date. It is anticipated that RBC GAM will appoint a new sub-advisor to be announced at a later date for the renamed RBC International Equity Index Fund and will appoint RBC Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited as sub-advisor for the renamed RBC India Equity Fund.

The operating expenses of the Funds will change from a floating operating expense to a fixed administration fee. The fixed administration fee is calculated and accrued daily on the net asset value of each series of units of a fund and may vary by series of units and by fund. The administration fee paid to RBC GAM by a fund in respect of a series may, in any particular period, exceed or be lower than the operating expenses paid by RBC GAM for that series of the fund.

The material service providers of the transitioning Funds will change as described below, thereby aligning with the RBC GAM family of funds' service providers:

Service

Existing Service Provider

New Service Provider

Custodian

CIBC Mellon Trust Company

RBC Investor Services Trust

Registrar

Royal Bank of Canada and International Financial Data Services (Canada) Limited

Royal Bank of Canada, RBC Investor Services Trust and RBC GAM

Valuation and/or Administrative Services

CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company

RBC GAM 

The change in service providers will take effect as of the Effective Date, except for the change in Registrar, which will take effect as of the close of business on April 11, 2025. Unitholders of the transitioning Funds will be sent written notice of these changes at least 60 days before the change in service providers takes effect.

Fund and Series Closures
On the Effective Date, certain RBC Indigo Funds noted in the table above will be closed. To simplify the line-up, certain series of merging or transitioning RBC Indigo funds will also be closed on the Effective Date. Please refer to the Summary of Fund Changes table for details.

The securities of the closing RBC Indigo Funds will be liquidated to cash up to 10 days prior to the Effective Date and, after paying or making adequate provisions for the liabilities of the closing Funds, distribute the cash proceeds to the unitholders of record on the Effective Date. The closing RBC Indigo Funds will make a distribution of income and capital gains prior to the Effective Date.

Unitholders of the closing RBC Indigo Funds and closing series will receive at least 60 days' notice of the closure. Units of the closing RBC Indigo Funds and closing series will no longer be available for purchase effective as of the close of business on April 10, 2025. Purchases under pre-authorized contribution plans may continue depending on the dealer. Investors should consult their dealer for more information. Unitholders of the closing Funds and closing series may redeem their units up to the close of business on the Effective Date, after which time any remaining units will be automatically redeemed.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and RBC Indigo Pooled Funds are offered by RBC Indigo and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC Indigo is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

APPENDIX: Summary of Fund Changes

Cash and Money Market Funds

RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund

RBC Canadian Money Market Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

0.98 %

495

A

$CA

0.35 %

271

Tax-deferred fund merger

Premium

$CA

0.43 %

7495

A

$CA

0.35 %

271

F

$CA

0.43 %

6495

F

$CA

0.24 %

636

Manager

$CA

2495

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

0.05 %

8495

O

$CA

0.02 %

135

RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund

RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$US

1.16 %

508

A

$US

0.35 %

305

Tax-deferred fund merger

Premium

$US

0.49 %

7508

A

$US

0.35 %

305

F

$US

0.52 %

6508

F

$US

0.24 %

654

Manager

$US

2508

Manager Series ($US) to be closed

Institutional

$US

0.08 %

8508

O

$US

0.02%4

3564

Income Funds

RBC Indigo Mortgage Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.60 %

498

Fund to be closed

Investor

$US

1.60 %

10498

Premium

$CA

1.05 %

7498

Premium

$US

1.05 %

17498

F

$CA

0.94%1

6498

F

$US

0.94%1

16498

Manager

$CA

1.08 %

2498

Institutional

$CA

0.14 %

8498

RBC Indigo Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Investor

$CA

531

Fund to be closed

Premium

$CA

7531

F

$CA

2

8531

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund

RBC Bond Fund

Proposed Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.14 %

506

A

$CA

1.05 %

270

Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval

Investor

$US

1.14 %

10506

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

0.87 %

7506

PZ

$CA

0.86%4

2137

Premium

$US

0.87 %

17506

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

0.63 %

6506

F

$CA

0.50 %

601

F

$US

0.63 %

16506

F Series ($US) to be closed

Manager

$CA

0.85 %

2506

F

$CA

0.50 %

601

Institutional

$CA

0.05 %

8506

O

$CA

0.02 %

137

RBC Indigo Global Corporate Bond Fund

BlueBay $U.S. Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (Canada)

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$US

1.80 %

525

A

$US

1.48 %

324

Tax-deferred fund merger

Premium

$US

1.44 %

7525

PZ

$US

1.35%4

9054

F

$US

1.13%1

6525

F

$US

0.73 %

1664

Manager

$US

2525

Manager Series ($US) to be closed

Institutional

$US

0.15 %

8525

O

$US

0.02 %

8054

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund

RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Proposed Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.83 %

524

A

$CA

1.72 %

497

Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval

Premium

$CA

1.44 %

7524

PZ

$CA

1.32%4

2097

F

$CA

1.58%1

6524

F

$CA

0.89 %

697

Manager

$CA

2524

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

0.14 %

8524

O

$CA

0.03 %

297

Domestic Equity Funds

RBC Indigo Monthly Income Fund

Phillips, Hager & North Monthly
Income Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.45 %

518

AZ

$CA

1.42%4

7666

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

1.45 %

10518

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Investor T

$CA

1.44 %

20518

AZ

$CA

1.42%4

7666

Premium

$CA

0.90 %

7518

PZ

$CA

0.87%4

3660

Premium

$US

0.90 %

17518

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

Premium T

$CA

0.90 %

27518

PTZ

$CA

0.87%4

3666

F

$CA

0.82%1

6518

F

$CA

0.82 %

5660

F

$US

0.82%1

16518

F Series ($US) to be closed

FT

$CA

0.97%1

26518

F

$CA

0.82 %

5660

Manager

$CA

1.27 %

2518

F

$CA

0.82 %

5660

Institutional

$CA

0.24 %

8518

O

$CA

0.06 %

8666

RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly
Income Fund

RBC U.S. Monthly Income Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$US

1.74 %

523

A

$US

1.59 %

587

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor T

$US

1.74 %

20523

A

$US

1.59 %

587

Premium

$US

1.40 %

7523

PZ

$US

1.39%4

1803

Premium T

$US

1.39 %

27523

PTZ

$US

1.38%4

1903

F

$US

0.95%1

6523

F

$US

0.77 %

640

FT

$US

26523

FT Series ($US) to be closed

Manager

$US

2523

Manager Series ($US) to be closed

Institutional

$US

0.19 %

8523

O

$US

0.03 %

8587

RBC Indigo Canadian Balanced Fund

RBC Balanced Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.97 %

496

AZ

$CA

1.94%4

2172

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

1.97 %

10496

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

1.43 %

7496

PZ

$CA

1.39%4

2173

Premium

$US

1.43 %

17496

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

1.00%1

6496

F

$CA

0.99 %

604

F

$US

1.00%1

16496

F Series ($US) to be closed

Manager

$CA

1.22 %

2496

F

$CA

0.99 %

604

Institutional

$CA

0.07 %

8496

O

$CA

0.03 %

165

Domestic Equity Funds

RBC Indigo Dividend Fund

Phillips, Hager & North Dividend
Income Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.95 %

504

A

$CA

1.86 %

7150

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

1.95 %

10504

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

1.40 %

7504

PZ

$CA

1.39%4

2150

Premium

$US

1.40 %

17504

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

0.87%1

6504

F

$CA

0.77 %

5150

F

$US

0.87%1

16504

F Series ($US) to be closed

Manager

$CA

0.90 %

2504

F

$CA

0.77 %

5150

Institutional

$CA

0.04 %

8504

O

$CA

0.02 %

8155

RBC Indigo Equity Fund

Phillips, Hager & North Canadian
Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.95 %

497

A

$CA

1.84 %

7130

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

1.95 %

10497

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

1.41 %

7497

PZ

$CA

1.40%4

2130

Premium

$US

1.41 %

17497

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

0.88%1

6497

F

$CA

0.76 %

5130

F

$US

0.88%1

16497

F Series ($US) to be closed

Manager

$CA

1.05 %

2497

F

$CA

0.76 %

5130

Institutional

$CA

0.05 %

8497

O

$CA

0.02 %

8135

RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund

RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund

Proposed Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

2.25 %

505

A

$CA

2.05 %

314

Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar

Investor

$US

2.25 %

10505

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

1.70 %

7505

PZ

$CA

1.67%4

2314

Premium

$US

1.70 %

17505

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

1.16 %

6505

F

$CA

0.95 %

3314

F

$US

1.16 %

16505

F Series ($US) to be closed

Manager

$CA

1.31 %

2505

F

$CA

0.95 %

3314

Institutional

$CA

0.07 %

8505

O

$CA

0.02%5

10208

Foreign Equity Funds

RBC Indigo Global Equity Fund

RBC QUBE Global Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.43 %

507

AZ

$CA

1.42%4

980

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

1.43 %

10507

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

1.11 %

7507

PZ

$CA

1.09%4

1980

Premium

$US

1.11 %

17507

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

0.95 %

6507

FZ

$CA

0.93%4

1982

F

$US

0.95 %

16507

F Series ($US) to be closed

Manager

$CA

2507

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

0.07 %

8507

O

$CA

0.02 %

280

RBC Indigo Global Equity Volatility
Focused Fund

RBC QUBE Low Volatility Global
Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$US

1.99 %

527

AZ

$US

1.96%4

5113

Tax-deferred fund merger

Premium

$US

1.47 %

7527

PZ

$US

1.45%4

4113

F

$US

1.21 %

6527

F

$US

0.99 %

5413

Manager

$US

2527

Manager Series ($US) to be closed

Institutional

$US

0.14 %

8527

O

$US

0.02 %

8413

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Fund

Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

2.23 %

503

A

$CA

1.87 %

7160

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

2.23 %

10503

A

$US

1.87%4

7166

Premium

$CA

1.67 %

7503

PZ

$CA

1.66%4

3160

Premium

$US

1.67 %

17503

PZ

$US

1.66%4

3166

F

$CA

1.14 %

6503

F

$CA

0.76 %

5160

F

$US

1.14 %

16503

F

$US

0.76 %

2170

Manager

$CA

1.37 %

2503

F

$CA

0.76 %

5160

Institutional

$CA

0.17 %

8503

O

$CA

0.03 %

8165

RBC Indigo European Fund

RBC European Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

2.51 %

500

A

$CA

2.10 %

457

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

2.51 %

10500

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

1.98 %

7500

PZ

$CA

1.76%4

2057

Premium

$US

1.98 %

17500

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

1.48 %

6500

F

$CA

0.99 %

622

F

$US

1.48 %

16500

F Series ($US) to be closed

Manager

$CA

2500

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

0.51 %

8500

O

$CA

0.02 %

202

RBC Indigo AsiaPacific Fund

RBC Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

2.60 %

499

A

$CA

2.21 %

475

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

2.60 %

10499

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

2.10 %

7499

PZ

$CA

1.80%4

2175

Premium

$US

2.10 %

17499

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

1.53 %

6499

F

$CA

1.11 %

675

F

$US

1.53 %

16499

F Series ($US) to be closed

Manager

$CA

1.68 %

2499

F

$CA

1.11 %

675

Institutional

$CA

0.50 %

8499

O

$CA

0.02 %

8075

RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund

RBC China Equity Fund

Proposed Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

2.62 %

517

A

$CA

2.28 %

1452

Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval

Investor

$US

2.62 %

10517

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

2.07 %

7517

PZ

$CA

2.05%4

9052

Premium

$US

2.07 %

17517

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

1.42%1

6517

F

$CA

1.15 %

1952

F

$US

1.42%1

16517

F

$US

1.15 %

2322

Manager

$CA

2.03 %

2517

F

$CA

1.15 %

1952

Institutional

$CA

0.21 %

8517

O

$CA

0.22 %

8052

RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund

RBC India Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

3.10 %

521

A

$CA

No change

1850

Fund to be fully transitioned
to RBC GAM and renamed
RBC India Equity Fund

Investor

$US

3.10 %

10521

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

2.71 %

7521

PZ

$CA

No change

1860

Premium

$US

2.71 %

17521

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

1.87%1

6521

F

$CA

No change

1855

F

$US

1.87%1

16521

F

$US

No change

1856

Manager

$CA

2.10 %

2521

F

$CA

No change

1855

Institutional

$CA

8521

Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

2.81 %

502

A

$CA

2.22 %

499

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

2.81 %

10502

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

7502

A

$CA

2.22 %

499

Premium

$US

17502

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

1.83%1

6502

F

$CA

1.01 %

699

F

$US

1.83%1

16502

F

$US

1.01 %

5416

Manager

$CA

2502

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

0.31 %

8502

O

$CA

0.08 %

259

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund II

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

2.81 %

520

A

$CA

2.22 %

499

Tax-deferred fund merger

Investor

$US

2.81 %

10520

Investor Series ($US) to be closed

Premium

$CA

2.47 %

7520

A

$CA

2.22 %

499

Premium

$US

2.47 %

17520

Premium Series ($US) to be closed

F

$CA

1.83%1

6520

F

$CA

1.01 %

699

F

$US

1.83%1

16520

F

$US

1.01 %

5416

Manager

$CA

2520

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

8520

Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

Index Funds

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Index Fund

RBC U.S. Index Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.13 %

702

DZ

$CA

0.66 %

557

Tax-deferred fund merger

Premium

$CA

0.86 %

7702

DZ

$CA

0.66 %

557

F

$CA

0.62%2

1702

F

$CA

0.21 %

5737

Manager

$CA

2702

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

0.05 %

8702

O

$CA

0.02 %

8557

Institutional

$CA

0.05 %

38702

O

$CA

0.02 %

8557

RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund

RBC International Equity Index Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.32 %

703

AZ

$CA

No change

1750

Fund to be fully transitioned
to RBC GAM and renamed
RBC International Equity Index Fund

Premium

$CA

1.10 %

7703

Premium Series ($CA) to be closed

F

$CA

0.65%2

1703

F

$CA

No change

1755

Manager

$CA

2703

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

0.10 %

8703

O

$CA

No change

1760

Institutional

$CA

0.10 %

38703

O

$CA

No change

1760

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity
Index Fund

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Index
ETF Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.93 %

704

A

$CA

1.43 %

1145

Tax-deferred fund merger

Premium

$CA

7704

Premium Series ($CA) to be closed

F

$CA

1.17%2

1704

F

$CA

0.33 %

2145

Manager

$CA

2704

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

0.35 %

8704

O

$CA

0.18%4

8445

Institutional

$CA

0.35 %

38704

O

$CA

0.18%4

8445

RBC Indigo Diversified Funds

RBC Indigo Diversified Conservative Fund

RBC Select Very Conservative Portfolio

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.69 %

430

A

$CA

1.69 %

209

Tax-deferred fund merger

F

$CA

1.04 %

6430

F

$CA

0.85 %

664

Manager

$CA

2430

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

8430

Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Diversified Moderate
Conservative Fund

RBC Select Conservative Portfolio

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.65 %

432

AZ

$CA

1.57%4

4461

Tax-deferred fund merger

F

$CA

0.92 %

6432

F

$CA

0.90 %

657

Manager

$CA

0.88 %

2432

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

8432

Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Diversified Balanced Fund

RBC Select Balanced Portfolio

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

1.80 %

434

AZ

$CA

1.74%4

469

Tax-deferred fund merger

F

$CA

1.00 %

6434

F

$CA

0.94%3

658

Manager

$CA

2434

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

8434

O

$CA

0.05 %

252

RBC Indigo Diversified Growth Fund

RBC Select Growth Portfolio

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

2.03 %

436

A

$CA

2.03 %

459

Tax-deferred fund merger

F

$CA

1.13 %

6436

F

$CA

1.02 %

659

Manager

$CA

1.72 %

2436

F

$CA

1.02 %

659

Institutional

$CA

8436

Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Diversified Aggressive
Growth Fund

RBC Select Aggressive Growth Portfolio

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

Investor

$CA

2.08 %

438

AZ

$CA

1.96%4

5662

Tax-deferred fund merger

F

$CA

1.20 %

6438

F

$CA

1.02%3

660

Manager

$CA

2438

Manager Series ($CA) to be closed

Institutional

$CA

8438

Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Funds

RBC Indigo Strategic Conservative Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Investor

$CA

0.67 %

400

Fund to be closed

F

$CA

6400

Manager

$CA

0.41 %

2400

Institutional

$CA

8400

RBC Indigo Strategic Moderate
Conservative Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Investor

$CA

0.67 %

401

Fund to be closed

F

$CA

6401

Manager

$CA

0.41 %

2401

Institutional

$CA

8401

RBC Indigo Strategic Balanced Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Investor

$CA

0.72 %

402

Fund to be closed

F

$CA

6402

Manager

$CA

0.47 %

2402

Institutional

$CA

8402

RBC Indigo Strategic Growth Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Investor

$CA

0.78 %

403

Fund to be closed

F

$CA

6403

Manager

$CA

0.52 %

2403

Institutional

$CA

8403

RBC Indigo Strategic Aggressive
Growth Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Investor

$CA

0.78 %

404

Fund to be closed

F

$CA

6404

Manager

$CA

0.52 %

2404

Institutional

$CA

8404

Pooled Funds

RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market
Pooled Fund

RBC Canadian Money Market Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

0.66%2

1600

F

$CA

0.24 %

636

Tax-deferred fund merger

Pooled

$CA

0.11 %

600

O

$CA

0.02 %

135

RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

F

$CA

0.93%2

1612

Fund to be closed

Pooled

$CA

0.17 %

612

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund

RBC Bond Fund

Proposed Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

0.62%2

1602

F

$CA

0.50 %

601

Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval

Pooled

$CA

0.04 %

602

O

$CA

0.02 %

137

RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond
Pooled Fund

RBC High Yield Bond Fund

Proposed Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

0.97%2

1613

F

$CA

0.88 %

696

Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval

Pooled

$CA

0.08 %

613

O

$CA

0.03 %

296

RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond
Pooled Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

F

$CA

1.02%2

1614

Fund to be closed

Pooled

$CA

0.14 %

614

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt
Pooled Fund

RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Proposed Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

1.06%2

1616

F

$CA

0.89 %

697

Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval

Pooled

$CA

0.18 %

616

O

$CA

0.03 %

297

RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend
Pooled Fund

Phillips, Hager & North Dividend
Income Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

0.93%2

1603

F

$CA

0.77 %

5150

Tax-deferred fund merger

Pooled

$CA

0.04 %

603

O

$CA

0.02 %

8155

RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund

Phillips, Hager & North Canadian
Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

0.89%2

1604

F

$CA

0.76 %

5130

Tax-deferred fund merger

Pooled

$CA

0.03 %

604

O

$CA

0.02 %

8135

RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund

RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund

Proposed Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

1.28%2

1605

F

$CA

0.95 %

3314

Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar

Pooled

$CA

0.09 %

605

O

$CA

0.02%5

10208

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund

Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

1.17%2

1610

F

$CA

0.76 %

5160

Tax-deferred fund merger

Pooled

$CA

0.03 %

610

O

$CA

0.03 %

8165

RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund

RBC International Equity Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

1.22%2

1611

F

$CA

0.99 %

621

Tax-deferred fund merger

Pooled

$CA

0.05 %

611

O

$CA

0.02 %

201

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Change


Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

Series

Currency

MER*

RBF Fund Code

F

$CA

1.65%2

1615

F

$CA

1.01 %

699

Tax-deferred fund merger

Pooled

$CA

0.18 %

615

O

$CA

0.08 %

259

RBC Indigo Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund

Change

Series

Currency

MER*

HKB Fund Code

F

$CA

1.28%2

1617

Fund to be closed

Pooled

$CA

0.09 %

617

* Unless otherwise specified, the MERs are reported as of June 30, 2024.

1 Effective June 27, 2024, the management fee for F Series units of the fund was reduced. The adjusted MER for the F Series of the Fund,
  demonstrates the MER if the changes to the management fees would have been in effect throughout the financial period ended June 30, 2024.

2 Estimated MERs for the F Series units of the fund that were launched effective July 8, 2024.

3 Effective July 1, 2024, the management fee for F Series units of the fund was reduced. The adjusted MER for the F Series of the Fund,
  demonstrates the MER if the changes to the management fees would have been in effect throughout the financial period ended June 30, 2024.

4 Estimated MERs for the new series of the continuing funds to be launched to facilitate the fund mergers.

5 Effective July 1, 2024, the administration fee for Series O units of the fund was reduced. The adjusted MER for the Series O of the Fund,
  demonstrates the MER if the changes to the management fees would have been in effect throughout the financial period ended June 30, 2024.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) and RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc., manage approximately $680 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:
Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Organization Profile

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Related Organization(s)

RBC