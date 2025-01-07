RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. announces changes to RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and RBC Indigo Pooled Funds, including proposed mergers, closures, and other changes Français
TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. ("RBC Indigo") today announced changes to the RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and/or RBC Indigo Pooled Funds (collectively the "RBC Indigo Funds" or "Funds"), including proposed fund mergers, closures, and additional changes, effective on or about April 17, 2025 ("Effective Date").
On March 28, 2024, Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") completed the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada. Upon the completion of the acquisition, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of RBC and a member of the RBC Global Asset Management group of companies and was renamed RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. RBC Indigo continued to operate as the manager of the RBC Indigo Funds and the Funds were renamed.
Following the acquisition, RBC Indigo and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM") thoroughly and thoughtfully reviewed their fund offerings. That review highlighted a high degree of overlap between funds offered by RBC Indigo and RBC GAM. In many cases, RBC Indigo and RBC GAM offer similar types of funds that provide the same exposure to underlying asset classes or that meet specific investment objectives. Where there is overlap, it is proposed that the RBC Indigo Fund will merge into a substantially similar RBC GAM-managed fund ("RBC GAM Fund"). In three instances where it has been determined that the merging RBC Indigo Funds do not have substantially similar fundamental investment objectives as the continuing RBC GAM Fund, unitholder approval for such mergers will be sought (as further described below under Fund Mergers). RBC Indigo Funds that are unique and where no suitable or comparable RBC GAM Fund exists, will be either fully transitioned to RBC GAM or closed. Following the implementation of the fund mergers, transitions and closures, RBC Indigo will be wound-up and dissolved.
As part of these changes, the overall management expense ratios ("MERs") of the RBC GAM Funds, which include the management fee and administration fee, are expected to be equal to or lower than those that are currently charged for the corresponding RBC Indigo Funds, except for the RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund Institutional Series. The MER for the corresponding series of the RBC China Equity Fund is 1 basis point higher and the merger is subject to unitholder approval.
|
RBC Indigo Merging, Transitioning or Closing Fund
|
Change
|
RBC GAM Continuing Fund or New Name
|
Cash and Money Market Funds
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund 1
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Canadian Money Market Fund
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund 2
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund
|
Income Funds
|
RBC Indigo Mortgage Fund
|
To be closed
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund
|
To be closed
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund 3, 4, 6
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC Bond Fund
|
RBC Indigo Global Corporate Bond Fund 2
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
BlueBay $U.S. Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (Canada)
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund 1
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund
|
Balanced Funds
|
RBC Indigo Monthly Income Fund 3, 4, 6
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
Phillips, Hager & North Monthly Income Fund
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund 2, 7
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC U.S. Monthly Income Fund
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Balanced Fund 3, 4, 6
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Balanced Fund
|
Domestic Equity Funds
|
RBC Indigo Dividend Fund 3, 4, 6
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
Phillips, Hager & North Dividend Income Fund
|
RBC Indigo Equity Fund 3, 4, 6
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund 3, 4, 6
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund
|
Foreign Equity Funds
|
RBC Indigo Global Equity Fund 1, 3, 4, 6
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC QUBE Global Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund 2
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC QUBE Low Volatility Global Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Fund
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo European Fund 1, 3, 4, 6
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC European Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo AsiaPacific Fund 3, 4, 6
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund 3, 6
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC China Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund 3, 6, 8
|
To be transitioned to RBC GAM and renamed
|
RBC India Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund 1, 3, 6
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund II 1, 3, 6, 8
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
Index Funds
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Index Fund 1
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC U.S. Index Fund
|
RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund 1, 5
|
To be transitioned to RBC GAM and renamed
|
RBC International Equity Index Fund
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund 1, 5
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF Fund
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Funds
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Conservative Fund 1, 8
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Select Very Conservative Portfolio
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Moderate Conservative Fund 1, 8
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Select Conservative Portfolio
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Balanced Fund 1
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Select Balanced Portfolio
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Growth Fund 8
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Select Growth Portfolio
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Aggressive Growth Fund 1, 8
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Select Aggressive Growth Portfolio
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Funds
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Conservative Fund
|
To be closed
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Moderate Conservative Fund
|
To be closed
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Balanced Fund
|
To be closed
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Growth Fund
|
To be closed
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Aggressive Growth Fund
|
To be closed
|
RBC Indigo Pooled Funds
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Canadian Money Market Fund
|
RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund
|
To be closed
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC Bond Fund
|
RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC High Yield Bond Fund
|
RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond Pooled Fund
|
To be closed
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend Pooled Fund
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
Phillips, Hager & North Dividend Income Fund
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC International Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund
|
Tax-deferred merger
|
RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
RBC Indigo Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund
|
To be closed
|
1 Manager Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date
|
2 Manager Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date
|
3 Investor Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date
|
4 F Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date
|
5 Premium Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date
|
6 Premium Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date
|
7 FT Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date
|
8 Institutional Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date
Fund Mergers
Subject to obtaining unitholder approval for certain fund mergers, each of the fund mergers listed in the table above are expected to be carried out on a tax-deferred or taxable basis on the Effective Date. Distributions of income and capital gains will be made prior to the Effective Date from both the merging RBC Indigo Fund and continuing RBC GAM Fund in a tax deferred merger, and from the merging RBC Indigo Fund in a taxable merger. RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund, RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund, and RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund will also make a special distribution on or around April 11, 2025, to pay out interest accrued up to this date, except for Royal Mutual Funds Inc. accounts. Certain series of the merging RBC Indigo Funds will be closed. Please refer to Fund and Series Closures below for further details.
Unitholder approval
The following RBC Indigo Funds will require unitholder approval to proceed with the merger:
|
Merging Fund
|
Reason for Seeking Unitholder Approval
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund
|
Taxable merger and investment objectives are not substantially similar
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund
|
Investment objectives are not substantially similar
|
RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund
|
Investment objectives are not substantially similar
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund
|
Taxable merger
|
RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund
|
Taxable merger
For the Institutional Series only, a 1 basis point increase in MER
RBC Indigo intends to call and hold a special meeting for unitholders of the above noted merging funds on April 4, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario to consider and vote upon the proposed mergers. A notice-and-access document will be mailed to unitholders of record or their discretionary advisors as of February 3, 2025, outlining how to obtain a copy of the management information circular containing details of the proposed mergers. The notice-and-access document and the management information circular will also be available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.
For each fund merger in the table above, unitholders of the RBC Indigo Fund (with the exception of the unitholders of the series that will be closed as further described below under Fund and Series Closures) will receive units of the respective continuing RBC GAM Fund noted above based on the continuing fund's net asset value per unit. The merging RBC Indigo Funds will terminate following completion of the mergers. RBC Indigo will cover all costs and expenses associated with each of the mergers.
The proposed fund mergers were presented to the Independent Review Committee of the Indigo Funds ("IRC"). Following careful consideration, the IRC provided their approval or a positive recommendation, as applicable, after determining that the mergers achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the applicable Funds.
Units of the RBC Indigo Funds that are merging will no longer be available for purchase effective as of the close of business on April 10, 2025. Purchases under pre-authorized contribution plans may continue depending on the dealer. Investors should consult their dealer for more information. Unitholders of the merging funds may redeem their units up to the close of business on the Effective Date.
Funds to Transition to RBC GAM
The RBC Indigo Funds transitioning to RBC GAM will continue operating with new names as set out in the table above and will become part of the RBC GAM family of funds, effective on the Effective Date. Certain series of the transitioning RBC Indigo Funds will be closing. Please refer to Fund and Series Closures below for further details. RBC GAM will become the manager and trustee of the transitioning Funds and these Funds will be incorporated into the RBC Funds Amended and Restated Master Declaration of Trust. The Funds will be incorporated into the RBC Funds Simplified Prospectus in the next renewal.
In contemplation of RBC GAM becoming manager and trustee, RBC Indigo intends to terminate HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited and HSBC Global Asset Management (Singapore) Limited as sub-advisors of the RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund and RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund, respectively, as of the Effective Date. It is anticipated that RBC GAM will appoint a new sub-advisor to be announced at a later date for the renamed RBC International Equity Index Fund and will appoint RBC Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited as sub-advisor for the renamed RBC India Equity Fund.
The operating expenses of the Funds will change from a floating operating expense to a fixed administration fee. The fixed administration fee is calculated and accrued daily on the net asset value of each series of units of a fund and may vary by series of units and by fund. The administration fee paid to RBC GAM by a fund in respect of a series may, in any particular period, exceed or be lower than the operating expenses paid by RBC GAM for that series of the fund.
The material service providers of the transitioning Funds will change as described below, thereby aligning with the RBC GAM family of funds' service providers:
|
Service
|
Existing Service Provider
|
New Service Provider
|
Custodian
|
CIBC Mellon Trust Company
|
RBC Investor Services Trust
|
Registrar
|
Royal Bank of Canada and International Financial Data Services (Canada) Limited
|
Royal Bank of Canada, RBC Investor Services Trust and RBC GAM
|
Valuation and/or Administrative Services
|
CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company
|
RBC GAM
The change in service providers will take effect as of the Effective Date, except for the change in Registrar, which will take effect as of the close of business on April 11, 2025. Unitholders of the transitioning Funds will be sent written notice of these changes at least 60 days before the change in service providers takes effect.
Fund and Series Closures
On the Effective Date, certain RBC Indigo Funds noted in the table above will be closed. To simplify the line-up, certain series of merging or transitioning RBC Indigo funds will also be closed on the Effective Date. Please refer to the Summary of Fund Changes table for details.
The securities of the closing RBC Indigo Funds will be liquidated to cash up to 10 days prior to the Effective Date and, after paying or making adequate provisions for the liabilities of the closing Funds, distribute the cash proceeds to the unitholders of record on the Effective Date. The closing RBC Indigo Funds will make a distribution of income and capital gains prior to the Effective Date.
Unitholders of the closing RBC Indigo Funds and closing series will receive at least 60 days' notice of the closure. Units of the closing RBC Indigo Funds and closing series will no longer be available for purchase effective as of the close of business on April 10, 2025. Purchases under pre-authorized contribution plans may continue depending on the dealer. Investors should consult their dealer for more information. Unitholders of the closing Funds and closing series may redeem their units up to the close of business on the Effective Date, after which time any remaining units will be automatically redeemed.
APPENDIX: Summary of Fund Changes
|
Cash and Money Market Funds
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund
|
RBC Canadian Money Market Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
0.98 %
|
495
|
A
|
$CA
|
0.35 %
|
271
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
0.43 %
|
7495
|
A
|
$CA
|
0.35 %
|
271
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.43 %
|
6495
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.24 %
|
636
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2495
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.05 %
|
8495
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
135
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund
|
RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.16 %
|
508
|
A
|
$US
|
0.35 %
|
305
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Premium
|
$US
|
0.49 %
|
7508
|
A
|
$US
|
0.35 %
|
305
|
F
|
$US
|
0.52 %
|
6508
|
F
|
$US
|
0.24 %
|
654
|
Manager
|
$US
|
–
|
2508
|
Manager Series ($US) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$US
|
0.08 %
|
8508
|
O
|
$US
|
0.02%4
|
3564
|
Income Funds
|
RBC Indigo Mortgage Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.60 %
|
498
|
Fund to be closed
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.60 %
|
10498
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.05 %
|
7498
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.05 %
|
17498
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.94%1
|
6498
|
F
|
$US
|
0.94%1
|
16498
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
1.08 %
|
2498
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.14 %
|
8498
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
–
|
531
|
Fund to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
–
|
7531
|
F
|
$CA
|
–2
|
1531
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2531
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.09 %
|
8531
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund
|
RBC Bond Fund
|
Proposed Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.14 %
|
506
|
A
|
$CA
|
1.05 %
|
270
|
Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.14 %
|
10506
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
0.87 %
|
7506
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
0.86%4
|
2137
|
Premium
|
$US
|
0.87 %
|
17506
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.63 %
|
6506
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.50 %
|
601
|
F
|
$US
|
0.63 %
|
16506
|
F Series ($US) to be closed
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
0.85 %
|
2506
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.50 %
|
601
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.05 %
|
8506
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
137
|
RBC Indigo Global Corporate Bond Fund
|
BlueBay $U.S. Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (Canada)
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.80 %
|
525
|
A
|
$US
|
1.48 %
|
324
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.44 %
|
7525
|
PZ
|
$US
|
1.35%4
|
9054
|
F
|
$US
|
1.13%1
|
6525
|
F
|
$US
|
0.73 %
|
1664
|
Manager
|
$US
|
–
|
2525
|
Manager Series ($US) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$US
|
0.15 %
|
8525
|
O
|
$US
|
0.02 %
|
8054
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund
|
RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund
|
Proposed Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.83 %
|
524
|
A
|
$CA
|
1.72 %
|
497
|
Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.44 %
|
7524
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
1.32%4
|
2097
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.58%1
|
6524
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.89 %
|
697
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2524
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.14 %
|
8524
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.03 %
|
297
|
Domestic Equity Funds
|
RBC Indigo Monthly Income Fund
|
Phillips, Hager & North Monthly
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.45 %
|
518
|
AZ
|
$CA
|
1.42%4
|
7666
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.45 %
|
10518
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Investor T
|
$CA
|
1.44 %
|
20518
|
AZ
|
$CA
|
1.42%4
|
7666
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
0.90 %
|
7518
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
0.87%4
|
3660
|
Premium
|
$US
|
0.90 %
|
17518
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium T
|
$CA
|
0.90 %
|
27518
|
PTZ
|
$CA
|
0.87%4
|
3666
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.82%1
|
6518
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.82 %
|
5660
|
F
|
$US
|
0.82%1
|
16518
|
F Series ($US) to be closed
|
FT
|
$CA
|
0.97%1
|
26518
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.82 %
|
5660
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
1.27 %
|
2518
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.82 %
|
5660
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.24 %
|
8518
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.06 %
|
8666
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly
|
RBC U.S. Monthly Income Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.74 %
|
523
|
A
|
$US
|
1.59 %
|
587
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor T
|
$US
|
1.74 %
|
20523
|
A
|
$US
|
1.59 %
|
587
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.40 %
|
7523
|
PZ
|
$US
|
1.39%4
|
1803
|
Premium T
|
$US
|
1.39 %
|
27523
|
PTZ
|
$US
|
1.38%4
|
1903
|
F
|
$US
|
0.95%1
|
6523
|
F
|
$US
|
0.77 %
|
640
|
FT
|
$US
|
–
|
26523
|
FT Series ($US) to be closed
|
Manager
|
$US
|
–
|
2523
|
Manager Series ($US) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$US
|
0.19 %
|
8523
|
O
|
$US
|
0.03 %
|
8587
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Balanced Fund
|
RBC Balanced Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.97 %
|
496
|
AZ
|
$CA
|
1.94%4
|
2172
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.97 %
|
10496
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.43 %
|
7496
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
1.39%4
|
2173
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.43 %
|
17496
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.00%1
|
6496
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.99 %
|
604
|
F
|
$US
|
1.00%1
|
16496
|
F Series ($US) to be closed
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
1.22 %
|
2496
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.99 %
|
604
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.07 %
|
8496
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.03 %
|
165
|
Domestic Equity Funds
|
RBC Indigo Dividend Fund
|
Phillips, Hager & North Dividend
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.95 %
|
504
|
A
|
$CA
|
1.86 %
|
7150
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.95 %
|
10504
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.40 %
|
7504
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
1.39%4
|
2150
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.40 %
|
17504
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.87%1
|
6504
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.77 %
|
5150
|
F
|
$US
|
0.87%1
|
16504
|
F Series ($US) to be closed
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
0.90 %
|
2504
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.77 %
|
5150
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.04 %
|
8504
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
8155
|
RBC Indigo Equity Fund
|
Phillips, Hager & North Canadian
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.95 %
|
497
|
A
|
$CA
|
1.84 %
|
7130
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.95 %
|
10497
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.41 %
|
7497
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
1.40%4
|
2130
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.41 %
|
17497
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.88%1
|
6497
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.76 %
|
5130
|
F
|
$US
|
0.88%1
|
16497
|
F Series ($US) to be closed
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
1.05 %
|
2497
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.76 %
|
5130
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.05 %
|
8497
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
8135
|
RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund
|
RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund
|
Proposed Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
2.25 %
|
505
|
A
|
$CA
|
2.05 %
|
314
|
Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar
|
Investor
|
$US
|
2.25 %
|
10505
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.70 %
|
7505
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
1.67%4
|
2314
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.70 %
|
17505
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.16 %
|
6505
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.95 %
|
3314
|
F
|
$US
|
1.16 %
|
16505
|
F Series ($US) to be closed
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
1.31 %
|
2505
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.95 %
|
3314
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.07 %
|
8505
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02%5
|
10208
|
Foreign Equity Funds
|
RBC Indigo Global Equity Fund
|
RBC QUBE Global Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.43 %
|
507
|
AZ
|
$CA
|
1.42%4
|
980
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.43 %
|
10507
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.11 %
|
7507
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
1.09%4
|
1980
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.11 %
|
17507
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.95 %
|
6507
|
FZ
|
$CA
|
0.93%4
|
1982
|
F
|
$US
|
0.95 %
|
16507
|
F Series ($US) to be closed
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2507
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.07 %
|
8507
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
280
|
RBC Indigo Global Equity Volatility
|
RBC QUBE Low Volatility Global
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$US
|
1.99 %
|
527
|
AZ
|
$US
|
1.96%4
|
5113
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.47 %
|
7527
|
PZ
|
$US
|
1.45%4
|
4113
|
F
|
$US
|
1.21 %
|
6527
|
F
|
$US
|
0.99 %
|
5413
|
Manager
|
$US
|
–
|
2527
|
Manager Series ($US) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$US
|
0.14 %
|
8527
|
O
|
$US
|
0.02 %
|
8413
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Fund
|
Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
2.23 %
|
503
|
A
|
$CA
|
1.87 %
|
7160
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
2.23 %
|
10503
|
A
|
$US
|
1.87%4
|
7166
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.67 %
|
7503
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
1.66%4
|
3160
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.67 %
|
17503
|
PZ
|
$US
|
1.66%4
|
3166
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.14 %
|
6503
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.76 %
|
5160
|
F
|
$US
|
1.14 %
|
16503
|
F
|
$US
|
0.76 %
|
2170
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
1.37 %
|
2503
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.76 %
|
5160
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.17 %
|
8503
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.03 %
|
8165
|
RBC Indigo European Fund
|
RBC European Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
2.51 %
|
500
|
A
|
$CA
|
2.10 %
|
457
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
2.51 %
|
10500
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.98 %
|
7500
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
1.76%4
|
2057
|
Premium
|
$US
|
1.98 %
|
17500
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.48 %
|
6500
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.99 %
|
622
|
F
|
$US
|
1.48 %
|
16500
|
F Series ($US) to be closed
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2500
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.51 %
|
8500
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
202
|
RBC Indigo AsiaPacific Fund
|
RBC Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
2.60 %
|
499
|
A
|
$CA
|
2.21 %
|
475
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
2.60 %
|
10499
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
2.10 %
|
7499
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
1.80%4
|
2175
|
Premium
|
$US
|
2.10 %
|
17499
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.53 %
|
6499
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.11 %
|
675
|
F
|
$US
|
1.53 %
|
16499
|
F Series ($US) to be closed
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
1.68 %
|
2499
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.11 %
|
675
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.50 %
|
8499
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
8075
|
RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund
|
RBC China Equity Fund
|
Proposed Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
2.62 %
|
517
|
A
|
$CA
|
2.28 %
|
1452
|
Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval
|
Investor
|
$US
|
2.62 %
|
10517
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
2.07 %
|
7517
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
2.05%4
|
9052
|
Premium
|
$US
|
2.07 %
|
17517
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.42%1
|
6517
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.15 %
|
1952
|
F
|
$US
|
1.42%1
|
16517
|
F
|
$US
|
1.15 %
|
2322
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
2.03 %
|
2517
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.15 %
|
1952
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.21 %
|
8517
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.22 %
|
8052
|
RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund
|
RBC India Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
3.10 %
|
521
|
A
|
$CA
|
No change
|
1850
|
Fund to be fully transitioned
|
Investor
|
$US
|
3.10 %
|
10521
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
2.71 %
|
7521
|
PZ
|
$CA
|
No change
|
1860
|
Premium
|
$US
|
2.71 %
|
17521
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.87%1
|
6521
|
F
|
$CA
|
No change
|
1855
|
F
|
$US
|
1.87%1
|
16521
|
F
|
$US
|
No change
|
1856
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
2.10 %
|
2521
|
F
|
$CA
|
No change
|
1855
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8521
|
Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund
|
RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
2.81 %
|
502
|
A
|
$CA
|
2.22 %
|
499
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
2.81 %
|
10502
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
–
|
7502
|
A
|
$CA
|
2.22 %
|
499
|
Premium
|
$US
|
–
|
17502
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.83%1
|
6502
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.01 %
|
699
|
F
|
$US
|
1.83%1
|
16502
|
F
|
$US
|
1.01 %
|
5416
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2502
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.31 %
|
8502
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.08 %
|
259
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund II
|
RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
2.81 %
|
520
|
A
|
$CA
|
2.22 %
|
499
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Investor
|
$US
|
2.81 %
|
10520
|
Investor Series ($US) to be closed
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
2.47 %
|
7520
|
A
|
$CA
|
2.22 %
|
499
|
Premium
|
$US
|
2.47 %
|
17520
|
Premium Series ($US) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.83%1
|
6520
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.01 %
|
699
|
F
|
$US
|
1.83%1
|
16520
|
F
|
$US
|
1.01 %
|
5416
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2520
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8520
|
Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Index Funds
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Index Fund
|
RBC U.S. Index Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.13 %
|
702
|
DZ
|
$CA
|
0.66 %
|
557
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
0.86 %
|
7702
|
DZ
|
$CA
|
0.66 %
|
557
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.62%2
|
1702
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.21 %
|
5737
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2702
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.05 %
|
8702
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
8557
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.05 %
|
38702
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
8557
|
RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund
|
RBC International Equity Index Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.32 %
|
703
|
AZ
|
$CA
|
No change
|
1750
|
Fund to be fully transitioned
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
1.10 %
|
7703
|
Premium Series ($CA) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.65%2
|
1703
|
F
|
$CA
|
No change
|
1755
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2703
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.10 %
|
8703
|
O
|
$CA
|
No change
|
1760
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.10 %
|
38703
|
O
|
$CA
|
No change
|
1760
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity
|
RBC Emerging Markets Equity Index
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.93 %
|
704
|
A
|
$CA
|
1.43 %
|
1145
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Premium
|
$CA
|
–
|
7704
|
Premium Series ($CA) to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.17%2
|
1704
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.33 %
|
2145
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2704
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.35 %
|
8704
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.18%4
|
8445
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
0.35 %
|
38704
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.18%4
|
8445
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Funds
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Conservative Fund
|
RBC Select Very Conservative Portfolio
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.69 %
|
430
|
A
|
$CA
|
1.69 %
|
209
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.04 %
|
6430
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.85 %
|
664
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2430
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8430
|
Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Moderate
|
RBC Select Conservative Portfolio
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.65 %
|
432
|
AZ
|
$CA
|
1.57%4
|
4461
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.92 %
|
6432
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.90 %
|
657
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
0.88 %
|
2432
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8432
|
Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Balanced Fund
|
RBC Select Balanced Portfolio
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
1.80 %
|
434
|
AZ
|
$CA
|
1.74%4
|
469
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.00 %
|
6434
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.94%3
|
658
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2434
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8434
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.05 %
|
252
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Growth Fund
|
RBC Select Growth Portfolio
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
2.03 %
|
436
|
A
|
$CA
|
2.03 %
|
459
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.13 %
|
6436
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.02 %
|
659
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
1.72 %
|
2436
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.02 %
|
659
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8436
|
Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed
|
RBC Indigo Diversified Aggressive
|
RBC Select Aggressive Growth Portfolio
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
2.08 %
|
438
|
AZ
|
$CA
|
1.96%4
|
5662
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.20 %
|
6438
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.02%3
|
660
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
–
|
2438
|
Manager Series ($CA) to be closed
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8438
|
Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Funds
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Conservative Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
0.67 %
|
400
|
Fund to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
–
|
6400
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
0.41 %
|
2400
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8400
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Moderate
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
0.67 %
|
401
|
Fund to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
–
|
6401
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
0.41 %
|
2401
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8401
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Balanced Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
0.72 %
|
402
|
Fund to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
–
|
6402
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
0.47 %
|
2402
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8402
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Growth Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
0.78 %
|
403
|
Fund to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
–
|
6403
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
0.52 %
|
2403
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8403
|
RBC Indigo Strategic Aggressive
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Investor
|
$CA
|
0.78 %
|
404
|
Fund to be closed
|
F
|
$CA
|
–
|
6404
|
Manager
|
$CA
|
0.52 %
|
2404
|
Institutional
|
$CA
|
–
|
8404
|
Pooled Funds
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market
|
RBC Canadian Money Market Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.66%2
|
1600
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.24 %
|
636
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.11 %
|
600
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
135
|
RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.93%2
|
1612
|
Fund to be closed
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.17 %
|
612
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund
|
RBC Bond Fund
|
Proposed Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.62%2
|
1602
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.50 %
|
601
|
Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.04 %
|
602
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
137
|
RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond
|
RBC High Yield Bond Fund
|
Proposed Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.97%2
|
1613
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.88 %
|
696
|
Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.08 %
|
613
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.03 %
|
296
|
RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.02%2
|
1614
|
Fund to be closed
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.14 %
|
614
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt
|
RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund
|
Proposed Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.06%2
|
1616
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.89 %
|
697
|
Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.18 %
|
616
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.03 %
|
297
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend
|
Phillips, Hager & North Dividend
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.93%2
|
1603
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.77 %
|
5150
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.04 %
|
603
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
8155
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund
|
Phillips, Hager & North Canadian
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.89%2
|
1604
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.76 %
|
5130
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.03 %
|
604
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
8135
|
RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund
|
RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund
|
Proposed Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.28%2
|
1605
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.95 %
|
3314
|
Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.09 %
|
605
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02%5
|
10208
|
RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund
|
Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.17%2
|
1610
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.76 %
|
5160
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.03 %
|
610
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.03 %
|
8165
|
RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund
|
RBC International Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.22%2
|
1611
|
F
|
$CA
|
0.99 %
|
621
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.05 %
|
611
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.02 %
|
201
|
RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund
|
RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
RBF Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.65%2
|
1615
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.01 %
|
699
|
Tax-deferred fund merger
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.18 %
|
615
|
O
|
$CA
|
0.08 %
|
259
|
RBC Indigo Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund
|
Change
|
Series
|
Currency
|
MER*
|
HKB Fund Code
|
F
|
$CA
|
1.28%2
|
1617
|
Fund to be closed
|
Pooled
|
$CA
|
0.09 %
|
617
|
* Unless otherwise specified, the MERs are reported as of June 30, 2024.
|
1 Effective June 27, 2024, the management fee for F Series units of the fund was reduced. The adjusted MER for the F Series of the Fund,
|
2 Estimated MERs for the F Series units of the fund that were launched effective July 8, 2024.
|
3 Effective July 1, 2024, the management fee for F Series units of the fund was reduced. The adjusted MER for the F Series of the Fund,
|
4 Estimated MERs for the new series of the continuing funds to be launched to facilitate the fund mergers.
|
5 Effective July 1, 2024, the administration fee for Series O units of the fund was reduced. The adjusted MER for the Series O of the Fund,
