TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. ("RBC Indigo") today announced changes to the RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and/or RBC Indigo Pooled Funds (collectively the "RBC Indigo Funds" or "Funds"), including proposed fund mergers, closures, and additional changes, effective on or about April 17, 2025 ("Effective Date").

On March 28, 2024, Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") completed the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada. Upon the completion of the acquisition, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of RBC and a member of the RBC Global Asset Management group of companies and was renamed RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. RBC Indigo continued to operate as the manager of the RBC Indigo Funds and the Funds were renamed.

Following the acquisition, RBC Indigo and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM") thoroughly and thoughtfully reviewed their fund offerings. That review highlighted a high degree of overlap between funds offered by RBC Indigo and RBC GAM. In many cases, RBC Indigo and RBC GAM offer similar types of funds that provide the same exposure to underlying asset classes or that meet specific investment objectives. Where there is overlap, it is proposed that the RBC Indigo Fund will merge into a substantially similar RBC GAM-managed fund ("RBC GAM Fund"). In three instances where it has been determined that the merging RBC Indigo Funds do not have substantially similar fundamental investment objectives as the continuing RBC GAM Fund, unitholder approval for such mergers will be sought (as further described below under Fund Mergers). RBC Indigo Funds that are unique and where no suitable or comparable RBC GAM Fund exists, will be either fully transitioned to RBC GAM or closed. Following the implementation of the fund mergers, transitions and closures, RBC Indigo will be wound-up and dissolved.

As part of these changes, the overall management expense ratios ("MERs") of the RBC GAM Funds, which include the management fee and administration fee, are expected to be equal to or lower than those that are currently charged for the corresponding RBC Indigo Funds, except for the RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund Institutional Series. The MER for the corresponding series of the RBC China Equity Fund is 1 basis point higher and the merger is subject to unitholder approval.

RBC Indigo Merging, Transitioning or Closing Fund Change RBC GAM Continuing Fund or New Name Cash and Money Market Funds RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund 1 Tax-deferred merger RBC Canadian Money Market Fund RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund 2 Tax-deferred merger RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund Income Funds RBC Indigo Mortgage Fund To be closed

RBC Indigo Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund To be closed

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund 3, 4, 6 Taxable merger RBC Bond Fund RBC Indigo Global Corporate Bond Fund 2 Tax-deferred merger BlueBay $U.S. Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (Canada) RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund 1 Taxable merger RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund Balanced Funds RBC Indigo Monthly Income Fund 3, 4, 6 Tax-deferred merger Phillips, Hager & North Monthly Income Fund RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund 2, 7 Tax-deferred merger RBC U.S. Monthly Income Fund RBC Indigo Canadian Balanced Fund 3, 4, 6 Tax-deferred merger RBC Balanced Fund Domestic Equity Funds RBC Indigo Dividend Fund 3, 4, 6 Tax-deferred merger Phillips, Hager & North Dividend Income Fund RBC Indigo Equity Fund 3, 4, 6 Tax-deferred merger Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Equity Fund RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund 3, 4, 6 Tax-deferred merger RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund Foreign Equity Funds RBC Indigo Global Equity Fund 1, 3, 4, 6 Tax-deferred merger RBC QUBE Global Equity Fund RBC Indigo Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund 2 Tax-deferred merger RBC QUBE Low Volatility Global Equity Fund RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Fund Tax-deferred merger Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund RBC Indigo European Fund 1, 3, 4, 6 Tax-deferred merger RBC European Equity Fund RBC Indigo AsiaPacific Fund 3, 4, 6 Tax-deferred merger RBC Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity Fund RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund 3, 6 Taxable merger RBC China Equity Fund RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund 3, 6, 8 To be transitioned to RBC GAM and renamed RBC India Equity Fund RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund 1, 3, 6 Tax-deferred merger RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund II 1, 3, 6, 8 Tax-deferred merger RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund Index Funds RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Index Fund 1 Tax-deferred merger RBC U.S. Index Fund RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund 1, 5 To be transitioned to RBC GAM and renamed RBC International Equity Index Fund RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund 1, 5 Tax-deferred merger RBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF Fund RBC Indigo Diversified Funds RBC Indigo Diversified Conservative Fund 1, 8 Tax-deferred merger RBC Select Very Conservative Portfolio RBC Indigo Diversified Moderate Conservative Fund 1, 8 Tax-deferred merger RBC Select Conservative Portfolio RBC Indigo Diversified Balanced Fund 1 Tax-deferred merger RBC Select Balanced Portfolio RBC Indigo Diversified Growth Fund 8 Tax-deferred merger RBC Select Growth Portfolio RBC Indigo Diversified Aggressive Growth Fund 1, 8 Tax-deferred merger RBC Select Aggressive Growth Portfolio RBC Indigo Strategic Funds RBC Indigo Strategic Conservative Fund To be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Moderate Conservative Fund To be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Balanced Fund To be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Growth Fund To be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Aggressive Growth Fund To be closed

RBC Indigo Pooled Funds RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund Tax-deferred merger RBC Canadian Money Market Fund RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund To be closed

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund Taxable merger RBC Bond Fund RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund Taxable merger RBC High Yield Bond Fund RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond Pooled Fund To be closed

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund Taxable merger RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend Pooled Fund Tax-deferred merger Phillips, Hager & North Dividend Income Fund RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund Tax-deferred merger Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Equity Fund RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund Tax-deferred merger RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund Tax-deferred merger Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund Tax-deferred merger RBC International Equity Fund RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund Tax-deferred merger RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund RBC Indigo Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund To be closed





1 Manager Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

2 Manager Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

3 Investor Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

4 F Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

5 Premium Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

6 Premium Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

7 FT Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

8 Institutional Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

Fund Mergers

Subject to obtaining unitholder approval for certain fund mergers, each of the fund mergers listed in the table above are expected to be carried out on a tax-deferred or taxable basis on the Effective Date. Distributions of income and capital gains will be made prior to the Effective Date from both the merging RBC Indigo Fund and continuing RBC GAM Fund in a tax deferred merger, and from the merging RBC Indigo Fund in a taxable merger. RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund, RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund, and RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund will also make a special distribution on or around April 11, 2025, to pay out interest accrued up to this date, except for Royal Mutual Funds Inc. accounts. Certain series of the merging RBC Indigo Funds will be closed. Please refer to Fund and Series Closures below for further details.

Unitholder approval

The following RBC Indigo Funds will require unitholder approval to proceed with the merger:

Merging Fund Reason for Seeking Unitholder Approval RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund Taxable merger RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund Taxable merger RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund Taxable merger and investment objectives are not substantially similar RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund Investment objectives are not substantially similar RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund Investment objectives are not substantially similar RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund Taxable merger RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund Taxable merger RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund Taxable merger For the Institutional Series only, a 1 basis point increase in MER

RBC Indigo intends to call and hold a special meeting for unitholders of the above noted merging funds on April 4, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario to consider and vote upon the proposed mergers. A notice-and-access document will be mailed to unitholders of record or their discretionary advisors as of February 3, 2025, outlining how to obtain a copy of the management information circular containing details of the proposed mergers. The notice-and-access document and the management information circular will also be available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

For each fund merger in the table above, unitholders of the RBC Indigo Fund (with the exception of the unitholders of the series that will be closed as further described below under Fund and Series Closures) will receive units of the respective continuing RBC GAM Fund noted above based on the continuing fund's net asset value per unit. The merging RBC Indigo Funds will terminate following completion of the mergers. RBC Indigo will cover all costs and expenses associated with each of the mergers.

The proposed fund mergers were presented to the Independent Review Committee of the Indigo Funds ("IRC"). Following careful consideration, the IRC provided their approval or a positive recommendation, as applicable, after determining that the mergers achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the applicable Funds.

Units of the RBC Indigo Funds that are merging will no longer be available for purchase effective as of the close of business on April 10, 2025. Purchases under pre-authorized contribution plans may continue depending on the dealer. Investors should consult their dealer for more information. Unitholders of the merging funds may redeem their units up to the close of business on the Effective Date.

Funds to Transition to RBC GAM

The RBC Indigo Funds transitioning to RBC GAM will continue operating with new names as set out in the table above and will become part of the RBC GAM family of funds, effective on the Effective Date. Certain series of the transitioning RBC Indigo Funds will be closing. Please refer to Fund and Series Closures below for further details. RBC GAM will become the manager and trustee of the transitioning Funds and these Funds will be incorporated into the RBC Funds Amended and Restated Master Declaration of Trust. The Funds will be incorporated into the RBC Funds Simplified Prospectus in the next renewal.

In contemplation of RBC GAM becoming manager and trustee, RBC Indigo intends to terminate HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited and HSBC Global Asset Management (Singapore) Limited as sub-advisors of the RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund and RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund, respectively, as of the Effective Date. It is anticipated that RBC GAM will appoint a new sub-advisor to be announced at a later date for the renamed RBC International Equity Index Fund and will appoint RBC Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited as sub-advisor for the renamed RBC India Equity Fund.

The operating expenses of the Funds will change from a floating operating expense to a fixed administration fee. The fixed administration fee is calculated and accrued daily on the net asset value of each series of units of a fund and may vary by series of units and by fund. The administration fee paid to RBC GAM by a fund in respect of a series may, in any particular period, exceed or be lower than the operating expenses paid by RBC GAM for that series of the fund.

The material service providers of the transitioning Funds will change as described below, thereby aligning with the RBC GAM family of funds' service providers:

Service Existing Service Provider New Service Provider Custodian CIBC Mellon Trust Company RBC Investor Services Trust Registrar Royal Bank of Canada and International Financial Data Services (Canada) Limited Royal Bank of Canada, RBC Investor Services Trust and RBC GAM Valuation and/or Administrative Services CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company RBC GAM

The change in service providers will take effect as of the Effective Date, except for the change in Registrar, which will take effect as of the close of business on April 11, 2025. Unitholders of the transitioning Funds will be sent written notice of these changes at least 60 days before the change in service providers takes effect.

Fund and Series Closures

On the Effective Date, certain RBC Indigo Funds noted in the table above will be closed. To simplify the line-up, certain series of merging or transitioning RBC Indigo funds will also be closed on the Effective Date. Please refer to the Summary of Fund Changes table for details.

The securities of the closing RBC Indigo Funds will be liquidated to cash up to 10 days prior to the Effective Date and, after paying or making adequate provisions for the liabilities of the closing Funds, distribute the cash proceeds to the unitholders of record on the Effective Date. The closing RBC Indigo Funds will make a distribution of income and capital gains prior to the Effective Date.

Unitholders of the closing RBC Indigo Funds and closing series will receive at least 60 days' notice of the closure. Units of the closing RBC Indigo Funds and closing series will no longer be available for purchase effective as of the close of business on April 10, 2025. Purchases under pre-authorized contribution plans may continue depending on the dealer. Investors should consult their dealer for more information. Unitholders of the closing Funds and closing series may redeem their units up to the close of business on the Effective Date, after which time any remaining units will be automatically redeemed.

APPENDIX: Summary of Fund Changes

Cash and Money Market Funds RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund RBC Canadian Money Market Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 0.98 % 495 A $CA 0.35 % 271 Tax-deferred fund merger Premium $CA 0.43 % 7495 A $CA 0.35 % 271 F $CA 0.43 % 6495 F $CA 0.24 % 636 Manager $CA – 2495 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA 0.05 % 8495 O $CA 0.02 % 135

RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $US 1.16 % 508 A $US 0.35 % 305 Tax-deferred fund merger Premium $US 0.49 % 7508 A $US 0.35 % 305 F $US 0.52 % 6508 F $US 0.24 % 654 Manager $US – 2508 Manager Series ($US) to be closed Institutional $US 0.08 % 8508 O $US 0.02%4 3564

Income Funds RBC Indigo Mortgage Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Investor $CA 1.60 % 498 Fund to be closed Investor $US 1.60 % 10498 Premium $CA 1.05 % 7498 Premium $US 1.05 % 17498 F $CA 0.94%1 6498 F $US 0.94%1 16498 Manager $CA 1.08 % 2498 Institutional $CA 0.14 % 8498

RBC Indigo Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Investor $CA – 531 Fund to be closed Premium $CA – 7531 F $CA –2 1531 Manager $CA – 2531 Institutional $CA 0.09 % 8531

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund RBC Bond Fund Proposed Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.14 % 506 A $CA 1.05 % 270 Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval Investor $US 1.14 % 10506 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 0.87 % 7506 PZ $CA 0.86%4 2137 Premium $US 0.87 % 17506 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 0.63 % 6506 F $CA 0.50 % 601 F $US 0.63 % 16506 F Series ($US) to be closed Manager $CA 0.85 % 2506 F $CA 0.50 % 601 Institutional $CA 0.05 % 8506 O $CA 0.02 % 137

RBC Indigo Global Corporate Bond Fund BlueBay $U.S. Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (Canada) Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $US 1.80 % 525 A $US 1.48 % 324 Tax-deferred fund merger Premium $US 1.44 % 7525 PZ $US 1.35%4 9054 F $US 1.13%1 6525 F $US 0.73 % 1664 Manager $US – 2525 Manager Series ($US) to be closed Institutional $US 0.15 % 8525 O $US 0.02 % 8054

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund Proposed Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.83 % 524 A $CA 1.72 % 497 Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval Premium $CA 1.44 % 7524 PZ $CA 1.32%4 2097 F $CA 1.58%1 6524 F $CA 0.89 % 697 Manager $CA – 2524 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA 0.14 % 8524 O $CA 0.03 % 297

Domestic Equity Funds RBC Indigo Monthly Income Fund Phillips, Hager & North Monthly

Income Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.45 % 518 AZ $CA 1.42%4 7666 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 1.45 % 10518 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Investor T $CA 1.44 % 20518 AZ $CA 1.42%4 7666 Premium $CA 0.90 % 7518 PZ $CA 0.87%4 3660 Premium $US 0.90 % 17518 Premium Series ($US) to be closed Premium T $CA 0.90 % 27518 PTZ $CA 0.87%4 3666 F $CA 0.82%1 6518 F $CA 0.82 % 5660 F $US 0.82%1 16518 F Series ($US) to be closed FT $CA 0.97%1 26518 F $CA 0.82 % 5660 Manager $CA 1.27 % 2518 F $CA 0.82 % 5660 Institutional $CA 0.24 % 8518 O $CA 0.06 % 8666

RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly

Income Fund RBC U.S. Monthly Income Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $US 1.74 % 523 A $US 1.59 % 587 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor T $US 1.74 % 20523 A $US 1.59 % 587 Premium $US 1.40 % 7523 PZ $US 1.39%4 1803 Premium T $US 1.39 % 27523 PTZ $US 1.38%4 1903 F $US 0.95%1 6523 F $US 0.77 % 640 FT $US – 26523 FT Series ($US) to be closed Manager $US – 2523 Manager Series ($US) to be closed Institutional $US 0.19 % 8523 O $US 0.03 % 8587

RBC Indigo Canadian Balanced Fund RBC Balanced Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.97 % 496 AZ $CA 1.94%4 2172 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 1.97 % 10496 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 1.43 % 7496 PZ $CA 1.39%4 2173 Premium $US 1.43 % 17496 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 1.00%1 6496 F $CA 0.99 % 604 F $US 1.00%1 16496 F Series ($US) to be closed Manager $CA 1.22 % 2496 F $CA 0.99 % 604 Institutional $CA 0.07 % 8496 O $CA 0.03 % 165

Domestic Equity Funds RBC Indigo Dividend Fund Phillips, Hager & North Dividend

Income Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.95 % 504 A $CA 1.86 % 7150 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 1.95 % 10504 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 1.40 % 7504 PZ $CA 1.39%4 2150 Premium $US 1.40 % 17504 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 0.87%1 6504 F $CA 0.77 % 5150 F $US 0.87%1 16504 F Series ($US) to be closed Manager $CA 0.90 % 2504 F $CA 0.77 % 5150 Institutional $CA 0.04 % 8504 O $CA 0.02 % 8155

RBC Indigo Equity Fund Phillips, Hager & North Canadian

Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.95 % 497 A $CA 1.84 % 7130 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 1.95 % 10497 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 1.41 % 7497 PZ $CA 1.40%4 2130 Premium $US 1.41 % 17497 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 0.88%1 6497 F $CA 0.76 % 5130 F $US 0.88%1 16497 F Series ($US) to be closed Manager $CA 1.05 % 2497 F $CA 0.76 % 5130 Institutional $CA 0.05 % 8497 O $CA 0.02 % 8135

RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund Proposed Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 2.25 % 505 A $CA 2.05 % 314 Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar Investor $US 2.25 % 10505 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 1.70 % 7505 PZ $CA 1.67%4 2314 Premium $US 1.70 % 17505 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 1.16 % 6505 F $CA 0.95 % 3314 F $US 1.16 % 16505 F Series ($US) to be closed Manager $CA 1.31 % 2505 F $CA 0.95 % 3314 Institutional $CA 0.07 % 8505 O $CA 0.02%5 10208

Foreign Equity Funds RBC Indigo Global Equity Fund RBC QUBE Global Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.43 % 507 AZ $CA 1.42%4 980 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 1.43 % 10507 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 1.11 % 7507 PZ $CA 1.09%4 1980 Premium $US 1.11 % 17507 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 0.95 % 6507 FZ $CA 0.93%4 1982 F $US 0.95 % 16507 F Series ($US) to be closed Manager $CA – 2507 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA 0.07 % 8507 O $CA 0.02 % 280

RBC Indigo Global Equity Volatility

Focused Fund RBC QUBE Low Volatility Global

Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $US 1.99 % 527 AZ $US 1.96%4 5113 Tax-deferred fund merger Premium $US 1.47 % 7527 PZ $US 1.45%4 4113 F $US 1.21 % 6527 F $US 0.99 % 5413 Manager $US – 2527 Manager Series ($US) to be closed Institutional $US 0.14 % 8527 O $US 0.02 % 8413

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Fund Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 2.23 % 503 A $CA 1.87 % 7160 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 2.23 % 10503 A $US 1.87%4 7166 Premium $CA 1.67 % 7503 PZ $CA 1.66%4 3160 Premium $US 1.67 % 17503 PZ $US 1.66%4 3166 F $CA 1.14 % 6503 F $CA 0.76 % 5160 F $US 1.14 % 16503 F $US 0.76 % 2170 Manager $CA 1.37 % 2503 F $CA 0.76 % 5160 Institutional $CA 0.17 % 8503 O $CA 0.03 % 8165

RBC Indigo European Fund RBC European Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 2.51 % 500 A $CA 2.10 % 457 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 2.51 % 10500 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 1.98 % 7500 PZ $CA 1.76%4 2057 Premium $US 1.98 % 17500 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 1.48 % 6500 F $CA 0.99 % 622 F $US 1.48 % 16500 F Series ($US) to be closed Manager $CA – 2500 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA 0.51 % 8500 O $CA 0.02 % 202

RBC Indigo AsiaPacific Fund RBC Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 2.60 % 499 A $CA 2.21 % 475 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 2.60 % 10499 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 2.10 % 7499 PZ $CA 1.80%4 2175 Premium $US 2.10 % 17499 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 1.53 % 6499 F $CA 1.11 % 675 F $US 1.53 % 16499 F Series ($US) to be closed Manager $CA 1.68 % 2499 F $CA 1.11 % 675 Institutional $CA 0.50 % 8499 O $CA 0.02 % 8075

RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund RBC China Equity Fund Proposed Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 2.62 % 517 A $CA 2.28 % 1452 Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval Investor $US 2.62 % 10517 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 2.07 % 7517 PZ $CA 2.05%4 9052 Premium $US 2.07 % 17517 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 1.42%1 6517 F $CA 1.15 % 1952 F $US 1.42%1 16517 F $US 1.15 % 2322 Manager $CA 2.03 % 2517 F $CA 1.15 % 1952 Institutional $CA 0.21 % 8517 O $CA 0.22 % 8052

RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund RBC India Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 3.10 % 521 A $CA No change 1850 Fund to be fully transitioned

to RBC GAM and renamed

RBC India Equity Fund Investor $US 3.10 % 10521 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 2.71 % 7521 PZ $CA No change 1860 Premium $US 2.71 % 17521 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 1.87%1 6521 F $CA No change 1855 F $US 1.87%1 16521 F $US No change 1856 Manager $CA 2.10 % 2521 F $CA No change 1855 Institutional $CA – 8521 Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 2.81 % 502 A $CA 2.22 % 499 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 2.81 % 10502 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA – 7502 A $CA 2.22 % 499 Premium $US – 17502 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 1.83%1 6502 F $CA 1.01 % 699 F $US 1.83%1 16502 F $US 1.01 % 5416 Manager $CA – 2502 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA 0.31 % 8502 O $CA 0.08 % 259

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund II RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 2.81 % 520 A $CA 2.22 % 499 Tax-deferred fund merger Investor $US 2.81 % 10520 Investor Series ($US) to be closed Premium $CA 2.47 % 7520 A $CA 2.22 % 499 Premium $US 2.47 % 17520 Premium Series ($US) to be closed F $CA 1.83%1 6520 F $CA 1.01 % 699 F $US 1.83%1 16520 F $US 1.01 % 5416 Manager $CA – 2520 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA – 8520 Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

Index Funds RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Index Fund RBC U.S. Index Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.13 % 702 DZ $CA 0.66 % 557 Tax-deferred fund merger Premium $CA 0.86 % 7702 DZ $CA 0.66 % 557 F $CA 0.62%2 1702 F $CA 0.21 % 5737 Manager $CA – 2702 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA 0.05 % 8702 O $CA 0.02 % 8557 Institutional $CA 0.05 % 38702 O $CA 0.02 % 8557

RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund RBC International Equity Index Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.32 % 703 AZ $CA No change 1750 Fund to be fully transitioned

to RBC GAM and renamed

RBC International Equity Index Fund Premium $CA 1.10 % 7703 Premium Series ($CA) to be closed F $CA 0.65%2 1703 F $CA No change 1755 Manager $CA – 2703 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA 0.10 % 8703 O $CA No change 1760 Institutional $CA 0.10 % 38703 O $CA No change 1760

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity

Index Fund RBC Emerging Markets Equity Index

ETF Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.93 % 704 A $CA 1.43 % 1145 Tax-deferred fund merger Premium $CA – 7704 Premium Series ($CA) to be closed F $CA 1.17%2 1704 F $CA 0.33 % 2145 Manager $CA – 2704 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA 0.35 % 8704 O $CA 0.18%4 8445 Institutional $CA 0.35 % 38704 O $CA 0.18%4 8445

RBC Indigo Diversified Funds RBC Indigo Diversified Conservative Fund RBC Select Very Conservative Portfolio Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.69 % 430 A $CA 1.69 % 209 Tax-deferred fund merger F $CA 1.04 % 6430 F $CA 0.85 % 664 Manager $CA – 2430 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA – 8430 Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Diversified Moderate

Conservative Fund RBC Select Conservative Portfolio Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.65 % 432 AZ $CA 1.57%4 4461 Tax-deferred fund merger F $CA 0.92 % 6432 F $CA 0.90 % 657 Manager $CA 0.88 % 2432 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA – 8432 Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Diversified Balanced Fund RBC Select Balanced Portfolio Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 1.80 % 434 AZ $CA 1.74%4 469 Tax-deferred fund merger F $CA 1.00 % 6434 F $CA 0.94%3 658 Manager $CA – 2434 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA – 8434 O $CA 0.05 % 252

RBC Indigo Diversified Growth Fund RBC Select Growth Portfolio Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 2.03 % 436 A $CA 2.03 % 459 Tax-deferred fund merger F $CA 1.13 % 6436 F $CA 1.02 % 659 Manager $CA 1.72 % 2436 F $CA 1.02 % 659 Institutional $CA – 8436 Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Diversified Aggressive

Growth Fund RBC Select Aggressive Growth Portfolio Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code Investor $CA 2.08 % 438 AZ $CA 1.96%4 5662 Tax-deferred fund merger F $CA 1.20 % 6438 F $CA 1.02%3 660 Manager $CA – 2438 Manager Series ($CA) to be closed Institutional $CA – 8438 Institutional Series ($CA) to be closed

RBC Indigo Strategic Funds RBC Indigo Strategic Conservative Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Investor $CA 0.67 % 400 Fund to be closed F $CA – 6400 Manager $CA 0.41 % 2400 Institutional $CA – 8400

RBC Indigo Strategic Moderate

Conservative Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Investor $CA 0.67 % 401 Fund to be closed F $CA – 6401 Manager $CA 0.41 % 2401 Institutional $CA – 8401

RBC Indigo Strategic Balanced Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Investor $CA 0.72 % 402 Fund to be closed F $CA – 6402 Manager $CA 0.47 % 2402 Institutional $CA – 8402

RBC Indigo Strategic Growth Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Investor $CA 0.78 % 403 Fund to be closed F $CA – 6403 Manager $CA 0.52 % 2403 Institutional $CA – 8403

RBC Indigo Strategic Aggressive

Growth Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Investor $CA 0.78 % 404 Fund to be closed F $CA – 6404 Manager $CA 0.52 % 2404 Institutional $CA – 8404

Pooled Funds RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market

Pooled Fund RBC Canadian Money Market Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 0.66%2 1600 F $CA 0.24 % 636 Tax-deferred fund merger Pooled $CA 0.11 % 600 O $CA 0.02 % 135

RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code F $CA 0.93%2 1612 Fund to be closed Pooled $CA 0.17 % 612

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund RBC Bond Fund Proposed Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 0.62%2 1602 F $CA 0.50 % 601 Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval Pooled $CA 0.04 % 602 O $CA 0.02 % 137

RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond

Pooled Fund RBC High Yield Bond Fund Proposed Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 0.97%2 1613 F $CA 0.88 % 696 Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval Pooled $CA 0.08 % 613 O $CA 0.03 % 296

RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond

Pooled Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code F $CA 1.02%2 1614 Fund to be closed Pooled $CA 0.14 % 614

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt

Pooled Fund RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund Proposed Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 1.06%2 1616 F $CA 0.89 % 697 Taxable fund merger requiring unitholder approval Pooled $CA 0.18 % 616 O $CA 0.03 % 297

RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend

Pooled Fund Phillips, Hager & North Dividend

Income Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 0.93%2 1603 F $CA 0.77 % 5150 Tax-deferred fund merger Pooled $CA 0.04 % 603 O $CA 0.02 % 8155

RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund Phillips, Hager & North Canadian

Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 0.89%2 1604 F $CA 0.76 % 5130 Tax-deferred fund merger Pooled $CA 0.03 % 604 O $CA 0.02 % 8135

RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund Proposed Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 1.28%2 1605 F $CA 0.95 % 3314 Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar Pooled $CA 0.09 % 605 O $CA 0.02%5 10208

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 1.17%2 1610 F $CA 0.76 % 5160 Tax-deferred fund merger Pooled $CA 0.03 % 610 O $CA 0.03 % 8165

RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund RBC International Equity Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 1.22%2 1611 F $CA 0.99 % 621 Tax-deferred fund merger Pooled $CA 0.05 % 611 O $CA 0.02 % 201

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund Change



Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code Series Currency MER* RBF Fund Code F $CA 1.65%2 1615 F $CA 1.01 % 699 Tax-deferred fund merger Pooled $CA 0.18 % 615 O $CA 0.08 % 259

RBC Indigo Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund Change Series Currency MER* HKB Fund Code F $CA 1.28%2 1617 Fund to be closed Pooled $CA 0.09 % 617

* Unless otherwise specified, the MERs are reported as of June 30, 2024.

1 Effective June 27, 2024, the management fee for F Series units of the fund was reduced. The adjusted MER for the F Series of the Fund,

demonstrates the MER if the changes to the management fees would have been in effect throughout the financial period ended June 30, 2024. 2 Estimated MERs for the F Series units of the fund that were launched effective July 8, 2024.

3 Effective July 1, 2024, the management fee for F Series units of the fund was reduced. The adjusted MER for the F Series of the Fund,

demonstrates the MER if the changes to the management fees would have been in effect throughout the financial period ended June 30, 2024. 4 Estimated MERs for the new series of the continuing funds to be launched to facilitate the fund mergers.

5 Effective July 1, 2024, the administration fee for Series O units of the fund was reduced. The adjusted MER for the Series O of the Fund,

demonstrates the MER if the changes to the management fees would have been in effect throughout the financial period ended June 30, 2024.

