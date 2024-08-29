TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the completion of the second subscription of the RBC Global Infrastructure Fund LP ("the Fund"), raising over $850 million in commitments from more than 2,100 Canadian individual and institutional investors. The second subscription followed the Fund's successful initial launch in May 2023, bringing total subscriptions to over $1.5 billion since its inception last year.

The Fund provides qualified investors with access to an underlying portfolio of directly held infrastructure assets, with the aim of delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Fund's manager will identify co-investment partners to invest in core/core+ infrastructure assets diversified across sectors primarily focused in developed market economies.

Michael Kitt, managing director and head, Private Markets, RBC GAM Inc. said, "We have developed RBC GAM's private market investment program around the principles of premium direct asset ownership, long term return resiliency and enduring earning power, and the RBC Global Infrastructure Fund LP led by Andrew Hay and team has been a wonderful example of executing with focus. The Fund has quickly become a strong addition to our direct real estate and mortgage funds, giving investors a compelling set of complementary private market strategies to consider."

"We saw tremendous interest as we materially exceeded our initial commitment target over the course of our six-week fundraising period, and we are grateful for the support from investors," said Andrew Hay, managing director and head of Global Infrastructure Investments, RBC GAM Inc. "With more than $900 million in commitments available to deploy, the Fund is well-positioned to take advantage of market opportunities and to continue to build a portfolio of global private infrastructure investments."

The Fund's manager expects to deploy the majority of its committed capital over the next year, after which another subscription period will commence. The Fund is open to qualified Canadian individual and institutional investors.

