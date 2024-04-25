Award is RBC's second international recognition for leadership in customer onboarding this year

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC is proud to announce that The Digital Banker has awarded it the Digital CX Award for Excellence in Omni-Channel Customer Experiences. The award celebrates how customers are empowered to quickly, conveniently and safely start banking with RBC using the channel of their choice – whether that's in branch, mobile, online, or via a call with an advisor.

The award follows recent global recognition from Celent as Model Bank for Digital Onboarding and further establishes RBC as a global leader in creating seamless account opening experiences for its clients.

"It's an honour to be the first Canadian bank to receive a Digital CX Award in this category," said Peter Tilton, chief digital officer, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "To be recognized twice this year on the world stage for our digital onboarding demonstrates how innovative our approach is in meeting our clients' demands in an increasingly digital world. It's a testament to our world-class digital team and an example of how they apply their imaginations and insights to build engaging and impactful digital experiences that our clients truly value. No matter where, when, or how a client wants to start a relationship with us, the choice is theirs."

With RBC's omni-channel account opening experience, clients can harness the best of digital and human interactions, and seamlessly move between them based on their preferences and needs. From self-serve to advisor-assisted options, clients are empowered to personalize the process, open other accounts in the same session, and ultimately determine what's right for them during their first interaction with RBC.

The Digital CX Awards, hosted by The Digital Banker, recognize pioneering innovation in digital customer experiences across the financial services industry. It evaluates nominations based on four key criteria, including digital innovation, engagement, personalization and user experience.

In 2023, RBC received a Digital CX Award for Best Use of AI for Customer Experience, which recognized NOMI Forecast, a cutting-edge AI solution that uses deep learning to offer timely and accurate predictions of client cashflow. NOMI Forecast was developed alongside Borealis AI, a world-class AI research centre backed by RBC.

