New to the program this year, RBC is now recognizing up to 20 students and increasing grants up to $5,000 for each academic year of their study

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - In unveiling the 2020 winners of the RBC Indigenous Student Awards Program, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced today that the program will now award 20 students with up to $5,000 for each year of their study. Previously, the program annually awarded 10 students with grants up to $4,000 each academic year for two to four years to cover educational and living expenses.

"By doubling the number of scholarships and increasing the amount for each award, we are acting on our promise to Indigenous youth to provide access to education and opportunity," says Dale Sturges, National Director, RBC Indigenous Financial Services. "Indigenous youth have bold ideas that can create a new way forward for their communities, for Canada, and it is important that we find ways to help bring those ideas to life."

The RBC Indigenous Student Awards Program was launched in 1992. To date, more than $1.7 million dollars have been awarded to 178 First Nations, Inuit and Métis youth across Canada pursuing post-secondary education. Scholarships are awarded to students majoring in all disciplines. This year's winners represent a diverse range of fields of study, including nutrition, engineering, accounting, early childhood education and environmental studies.

"Every year, the RBC Indigenous Student Awards Program gives hope to Indigenous youth in Canada that education is a meaningful way forward to better themselves and their communities," said Ryland Conrad, a 2017 recipient of the award and now an RBC employee. "By supporting education RBC is able to ensure Indigenous youth have access to the most powerful tool in reducing poverty and inequality and building the foundation for sustained economic growth in their communities."

In 2015, RBC signed the Declaration of Action in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls-to Action. In doing this, RBC committed to put forth tangible solutions to advance reconciliation efforts, including initiatives supporting education.

"Indigenous youth continue to face so many barriers to education – these scholarships are one way we can help remove some of those barriers, create more equality and help ensure Indigenous knowledge and perspectives flourish," adds Sturges.

For the full list of this year's winners, and more information about the RBC Indigenous Student Awards and how to apply, please visit http://aboriginalstudents.ca/site-sponsors/rbc/.

