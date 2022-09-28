MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced that it will join METRO Inc.'s MOI rewards program as a key loyalty partner. The collaboration will deliver some of the market's most personalized and differentiated everyday value to RBC and METRO clients.

"We're thrilled to partner with a category leader and METRO Inc.'s distinguished brands, including Metro, Super C, Jean Coutu and Première Moisson," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking at RBC. "We're also excited to grow our extensive network of Avion Rewards merchant partners with this new collaboration. We look forward to leveraging our shared values and client-focused culture to deepen our relationship with more Canadians, and bring exceptional choice, flexibility and value to millions of consumers in Quebec."

RBC's loyalty collaboration with METRO Inc. will start with the launch of an exciting new co-branded credit card for Quebec consumers in 2023.

"RBC is proud to build on its long history in Quebec, and join forces with a brand that embodies our shared commitment of delivering market-leading experiences and solutions to help Canadians unlock the greatest value in their everyday lives," said Nadine Renaud-Tinker, Regional President – Quebec at RBC.

