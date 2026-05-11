RBC Stronger Nonprofits Program will support charitable and nonprofit organizations with leadership and talent resilience and digital skills development

RBC commits over $8 million over three years to help strengthen the capacity of Canada's nonprofit sector through the newly named RBC Stronger Nonprofits Program

To date, 23 Canadian nonprofits selected to receive funding through the program, helping address workforce burnout, digital skills gaps and financial instability facing the sector

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - At a moment when Canada's nonprofit sector faces unprecedented strain – surging service demands, financial instability and workforce burnout1 – RBC and RBC Foundation today unveiled the RBC Stronger Nonprofits Program and website as part of their ongoing commitment to help strengthen the capacity and resilience of the nonprofit sector. The new online hub will connect Canadian charitable organizations with essential capacity-building resources, programs and supports, enabling them to continue making a meaningful impact on their communities.

Contributing over $200 billion annually to the Canadian economy2 and employing more Canadians than any other sector3, nonprofits are the backbone of communities across Canada, providing critical services while helping drive change at every level of society.

"Nonprofit organizations are at the heart of how communities across Canada grow stronger – and almost everyone's life is touched by the work they do," said Andrea Barrack, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Impact, RBC. "We've listened closely to our community investment partners, and we understand the real challenges they face in delivering the services and programs people depend on. That's why RBC is committed to investing in the health, resilience and capacity of the nonprofit sector – so these organizations can keep doing what they do best: delivering on their missions."

Two-pillar approach to capacity building

Since its initial launch in October 2025, the RBC Stronger Nonprofits Program has committed over $8 million in funding over three years to 23 organizations across Canada that are working towards strengthening the nonprofit sector in two critical areas:

Leadership & Talent Resilience: Helping nonprofit leaders develop essential skills, strengthen their own and their teams' well-being and resilience and providing access to resources and tools needed to thrive in challenging environments. These include coaching, mentorship and peer-to-peer learning programs to help combat isolation and burnout.

Digital Skills Development: Helping nonprofits bridge the digital skills gap and improve operational efficiencies through access to tools, training and systems in areas such as AI adoption, data management and cybersecurity.

"When charities thrive, we build a world where everyone can thrive," said Duke Chang, President and CEO, CanadaHelps. "With the generous support of RBC and their unique program that reflects the unmet needs of charities today, we are launching CanadaHelps Ensemble to help close the digital capacity gap and build cyber resilience. This bold solution combines advanced digital infrastructure with sector-wide enablement, empowering charities to thrive in a tech-driven world."

"The RBC Stronger Nonprofits Program is helping Volunteer Manitoba deliver responsive, sector-informed programming that strengthens leadership capacity across the province," said Ashley Seymour, Executive Director, Volunteer Manitoba. "Through our Executive Director Network – a space for leaders to connect, learn and share experiences – and Advanced Governance Training focused on strategic leadership, risk management and succession planning, we're equipping the people who lead Manitoba's nonprofits with the tools and confidence they need to thrive."

Nationwide Impact

The RBC Stronger Nonprofits Program currently supports 23 community investment partners across Canada that are helping strengthen the nonprofit sector:

Leadership and Talent Resilience



Digital Skills Development



National Canadian Foundation for Governance Research* Imagine Canada (including Canadian Centre for

Nonprofit Digital Resilience) The Lawson Foundation (leading the Collaborative

Fund for Provincial & Territorial Nonprofit Networks)* LEAP | Pecaut Centre for Social Impact Regroupement LGBT en Technologie (QueerTech) Sustainable Capacity Solutions



National CanadaHelps Cyber Nations Foundation Blueprint ADE GoodBot LogicalOutcomes Canada Alberta Calgary Chamber of Voluntary Organizations (The

Nonprofit Chamber) FuseSocial Wood Buffalo Society IntegralOrg



Quebec Immigrant Québec Manitoba Volunteer Manitoba



Atlantic Provinces Pictou County Partnership Nunavut Annaumakkaijiit Community Foundation





Ontario EPIC Leadership Pillar Nonprofit Network





Québec L'Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e

étape pour femmes et enfants victimes de violence

conjugale ( L'Alliance MH2)





Atlantic Provinces Business & Arts Inc Canadian Mental Health Association of

New Brunswick Inc.





*funding provided by RBC Foundation



Beyond Funding: A Collaborative Approach

The RBC Stronger Nonprofits Program brings more than financial support to Canada's nonprofit sector. As part of the program, RBC employees will contribute their time and expertise through skills-based volunteering and mentorship opportunities, helping nonprofits solve fundamental challenges that strengthen their digital confidence, data capabilities and leadership skills.

The program builds on RBC, RBC Foundation and RBC Foundation USA's overall commitment to providing $2 billion in community investment by 2035. As one of Canada's largest corporate donors, RBC is working with thousands of charities and nonprofits across Canada and beyond to help strengthen communities.

Visit rbc.com/strongernonprofits to learn more about the program and access additional resources.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Ema Asler, RBC Corporate Communications

SOURCE RBC