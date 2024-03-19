TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC and Pattison Food Group announced the launch of a new loyalty partnership between Avion Rewards, Canada's largest proprietary loyalty program, and More Rewards, one of Western Canada's leading loyalty programs from Canada's largest Western-based provider of food and health products. Upon launch of this powerful partnership, Canadians shopping at participating Pattison Food Group locations, including Save-On-Foods, will receive unique and compelling savings on grocery and everyday purchases, value and wide-ranging benefits from both loyalty programs, Avion Rewards and More Rewards.

"We're proud of our long history with The Jim Pattison Group and look forward to deepening our relationship with Canadians through this partnership with More Rewards," said Neil McLaughlin, group head, Personal & Commercial Banking at RBC. "This collaboration with Pattison Food Group and their market-leading brands broadens our Avion Rewards grocery offering, ensuring that our members can access value in this important category from coast to coast."

Avion Rewards is available to all Canadians for free, regardless of where they bank or shop. Members can enjoy the program's many benefits, including its exclusive Avion Rewards ShopPlus shopping companion, growing list of payment capabilities, strategic partnerships, unmatched experiences and many other innovative features.

More Rewards is one of Western Canada's favourite loyalty programs, with more than three and a half million household members and countless ways to earn points on everyday purchases including grocery, retail, restaurant, automotive and more. Customers can redeem More Rewards points for free groceries, gift cards and travel. This partnership will bring customers even more opportunities to earn points in the future.

"Our More Rewards team is always looking for new and exciting ways to give a little extra to our members and we are thrilled to partner with RBC to deliver even more value," said Darrell Jones, president, Pattison Food Group. "We're excited to unveil how we'll be working together in the coming months to benefit all of our members."

More Rewards also gives its members access to exclusive savings and opportunities to earn more points in-store and online with personalized digital coupons through their My Offers digital coupons.

"This is another significant step in our journey to bring more value to millions of Canadians in their everyday lives," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, senior vice president & head, Loyalty and Merchant Solutions, RBC. "We're excited to grow our extensive Avion Rewards partner network by linking our loyalty program with a market-leader like Pattison Food Group and providing compelling benefits for both More Rewards and Avion Rewards members."

Additional details about the partnership will be available in the coming year. For more information about both loyalty programs, visit avionrewards.com and morerewards.ca.

