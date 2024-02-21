TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is pleased to welcome Robert Sutherland as Managing Director, Head of Real Estate to the Equity Capital Markets team. Mr. Sutherland will oversee and lead the real estate sector for the firm's Investment Banking team in Canada.

Welcome Robert Sutherland (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Robert to the team," said Craig McDougall, Senior Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking and Mergers and Acquisitions. "With his extensive experience, strategic insight, and dedication to his client's success, he will be a great addition to Raymond James."

Robert Sutherland joins Raymond James as an industry leader with over 25 years of experience in the real estate sector with the last 12 years focused on the capital markets.

"I am delighted to embark on this journey with Raymond James," says Robert. "I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team here and leveraging our collective expertise for continued success."

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,700 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US$1.37 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For further information: Chris Cooksey, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, 416-777-7089, [email protected]