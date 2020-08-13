Raymond James Strengthens Its Canadian Real Estate Sector Coverage: Brad Sturges Joins Canadian Research Team

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced that Brad Sturges, CFA joins its Canadian Equity Research team on Monday August 17 as Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst, covering the Canadian REIT/REOC sector.

"Brad brings extensive sell-side research experience with strong institutional client and real estate issuer relationships to the role," says Daryl Swetlishoff, Head of Research at Raymond James Ltd. "Institutional and retail clients alike will benefit from his proven track record of proficient stock picking and earnings estimation."

Brad has an Honours Bachelor's of Business Administration (HBBA) from Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He brings 15 years of equity research knowledge to the role with both independent and bank owned dealer experience.

"Raymond James Equity Capital Markets reputation, large and growing Private Client Group and North American platform attracted me to the firm," said Sturges. "In these critical times, REIT investors are increasingly looking for a cross-border perspective to meet their investment goals. I am excited about the prospect of partnering with Raymond James' strong, established US Real Estate and REIT practice."

