Raymond James Recruitment Momentum Continues as the Edmonton Branch Welcomes Eric Falkenberg-Poetz and Michael Pidhirniak

"We continue to see strong interest from advisors across Canada wishing to learn more about how Raymond James can support their growing businesses and join a culture that values independence and puts their clients first," said Scott Hudson, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management. "Welcome to Eric and Michael, as well as their team, to the firm."

"Eric and Mike have a fantastic reputation in the Edmonton financial marketplace and we are fortunate to have them join us given all the competitive options they had available," said Tage Cawley, Senior Branch Manager in Edmonton. "They and their team provide an incredible level of service to their clients throughout Alberta and across Canada. We welcome Eric, Mike, Anne Marie, Mikayla, Carly and Cristian to our branch and look forward to working with them for years to come."

"Raymond James is an excellent fit for our business because of the way it embraces independent advice and personalized solutions for our clients, said Eric Falkenberg-Poetz and Michael Pidhirniak. "We are excited to be part of an environment and culture that enables us to offer innovative and unique options in both product and service."

