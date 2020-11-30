Raymond James Recruitment Momentum Continues

"They have fantastic client relationships and represent one of the biggest moves in the Edmonton financial market place over the past decade. We welcome Sam, Deanna and Corina, as well as their clients, to our growing branch," according to Tage Cawley, Senior Vice President and Branch Manager in Edmonton.

"Raymond James is a fit for my business because of the way it embraces independent advice and personalized solutions for clients," said Sam. "I'm happy to become part of this environment, which enables us to offer our clients world class products and services."

