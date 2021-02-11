TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced that Marwan Kubursi has expanded his area of responsibility and been named Managing Director and Head of Technology in addition to his role as Head of HealthCare. Mr. Kubursi will oversee the firm's efforts assisting Canadian Technology and HealthCare firms with their capital raising and advisory services.

"HealthCare and Technology are two sectors that are constantly evolving across North America and global centres," says Paul Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Raymond James Ltd. "These two sectors are incredibly important to Canadians and the world at large. Having Marwan oversee these sectors deepens our client relationships and ability to leveraging Raymond James' powerful North American cross border strengths."

Raymond James has an impressive team of more than 45 dedicated HealthCare investment banking professionals and 10 equity research analysts covering over 150 HealthCare companies. In Technology, the firm operates with 70 investment banking professionals and 10 equity research analysts covering 210 technology companies.

"Raymond James' commitment to Technology and HealthCare is made clear by the strong team of technology and healthcare investment bankers in North America and Europe that call Raymond James home," said Mr. Kubursi. "I expect to announce the appointment of a seasoned Managing Director in Technology in the near future to further augment our coverage."

The Raymond James Investment Banking team consists of more than 350 investment bankers across North America and Europe who offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in mergers & acquisitions, public offerings, and debt and equity private placements. Its advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures advice/ execution, fairness opinions, valuations and proxy defense.

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,220 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.02 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

