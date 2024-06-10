A CPA, CA, CFP, TEP and FEA, Ms. Connolly has more than 20 years of invaluable experience in the wealth, insurance, estate and trust planning industry, cultivated through diverse roles, including in private practice at a large multinational accounting firm. Her most recent position was Senior Vice-President, Advanced Wealth/Tax and Estate Planning for another Canadian wealth management firm.

"Michelle's track record of strong leadership and mentorship, coupled with her thoughtful, proactive approach to delivering customized client solutions makes her a great fit for this strategic role," says Jennifer Hodgson, SVP, Head of Wealth Solutions, RJL and CEO, Solus Trust Company/Raymond James Trust (Québec) Ltd. "We welcome Michelle as a valuable member of the Raymond James team helping to build on the firm's continued momentum."

"Advisors who have crossed paths with her in the past have reached out and are sharing their excitement," said Jamie Coulter, CEO. "We are all thrilled to welcome Michelle and her extensive experience to the firm and look forward to working with her and the wider team in supporting our Total Wealth Solutions."

"It's an exciting time to be joining Raymond James, a firm I have long admired for its inclusive culture, engaging executive team, belief in independence and commitment to putting clients first," said Ms. Connolly. "I'm looking forward to working with Raymond James advisors to provide Total Wealth Solutions that meet the evolving needs of their clients, while contributing to the firm's strong growth trajectory in Canada. In addition to its various advisory service platforms, Raymond James' support of client and corporate philanthropy intentions and offering corporate trustee services across Canada clearly demonstrate its investment in, and understanding of, Canadian wealth needs."

