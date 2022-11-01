TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced that industry veteran John Booth has joined the firm as a Managing Director, Mining. Mr. Booth will be based in Toronto and will focus on mid-market mining companies with their M&A advisory and financing needs by fully integrating the firm's cross border capabilities in Canada and internationally.

"John has more than 25 years of investment banking experience leading and successfully executing corporate transactions both at global and Canadian investment banks. John is an important addition to our existing strong team of investment bankers, and is widely respected in the industry," said Gavin McOuat, Head of Mining Investment Banking.

"I am excited to be joining a team of such high quality investment banking professionals at Raymond James. The mining sector in Canada is an important staple of investment banking and I am excited to be part of an outstanding mid-market firm that can deliver a broader set of products and investors to my corporate clients both domestically and internationally, " said Mr. Booth.

The Raymond James Investment Banking team consists of more than 500 investment bankers across North America and Europe who offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in mergers & acquisitions, public offerings, and debt and equity private placements. Its advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures advice/execution, fairness opinions, valuations and proxy defense.

Raymond James is a leading independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of more than 8,400 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.13 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 60 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

