Raymond James Ltd. Names Jennifer Hodgson to Lead Canadian Trust Operations

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced that Jennifer Hodgson will join the firm as Chief Executive Officer of Raymond James Trust (Canada) effective September 28, 2020. Based in Montreal, Ms. Hodgson will oversee all of the firm's trust activities nationally including Raymond James Trust (Québec) Ltd.

"We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to lead Raymond James' Trust services program in Canada," said Paul Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Raymond James Ltd. "Jennifer has earned a strong reputation working with advisors and portfolio managers to complement their core wealth management services with estate, trust and agency solutions for individuals and families."

Jennifer joins the firm from Scotiatrust where she was Regional Director of Trust Operations in Quebec and Eastern Canada. Prior to this post, she served in a regional estate and trust role with RBC Wealth Management Services.

Raymond James became the first independent full service investment dealer in Canada to offer integrated trust services nationally when it launched Raymond James Trust (Canada) in May of this year. Prior to that, the firm had established a trust foothold in Quebec in the fall of 2019 with the launch of Raymond James Trust (Québec) Ltd.

"Broadening our ability to deliver total wealth management solutions for high net worth individuals and their families is a key part of our focus," explained Mr. Allison. "Our clients need and deserve support for a wide range of needs including: tax efficient estate settlements, trust administration, and power of attorney/agency services. Under Jennifer's leadership, we are confident we will deliver powerful solutions through Raymond James Trust (Canada). "

A native Montrealer, Jennifer is bilingual and holds a Bachelor of Economics from Concordia University. She also holds a trust designation (MTI) from the Institute of Canadian Bankers as well as a TEP designation from the Society of Estate and Trust Practitioners.

"I am excited to be joining Raymond James and look forward to expanding the trust services program for the benefit of Raymond James clients and advisors nationally," said Ms. Hodgson. "Building on an existing team of high quality trust professionals, we will be adding trust officers in key regional markets and we look forward to delivering best in class trust solutions to Raymond James clients across Canada."

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private client services, financial, estate planning and trust services, portfolio management, insurance, equity research, investment banking, and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of over 8,200 financial/investment advisors across Canada, the United States, and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$908 billion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

