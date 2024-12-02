Our new office, located at 1499 St Paul Street (Suite 1000), also known as "The Block," offers a modern and dynamic space that reflects our dedication to providing an enhanced experience for our clients with more meeting space for advisors and clients. The new office is recognized as Kelowna's "most tech-forward workplace." The new downtown location places us at the heart of Kelowna's vibrant downtown area, making it more convenient and accessible for our clients.

"We are delighted about the move to this prime real estate in downtown Kelowna," said Micol Haimson, SVP, National Director, Private Client Group. "This move underscores our commitment to growing Raymond James in Kelowna and investing in the experience of our clients. We believe this new location will better serve our clients and provide a dynamic environment for our team."

"We are excited about the opportunities this new location brings," added Erica Whiteley, Senior Branch Manager. "Kelowna is quickly transforming, and our new office is situated in one of the busiest areas, allowing us to be more accessible to our clients and to participate actively in the community's growth and transformation. Also, we are looking forward to taking advantage of the rooftop patio for events in the warmer seasons."

The new office will continue to offer the full range of services that our clients have come to expect, including personalized financial planning, investment advice, and total wealth management solutions to support our clients' financial goals. Our team of experienced professionals is excited to welcome clients to our new location and continue delivering the high level of service that defines Raymond James.

About Raymond James Ltd. Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full-service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,800 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage almost US $1.5 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For more information, please contact: Chris Kozak, Associate, Corporate Communications, 416-777-715, [email protected]