TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is very proud to announce that Neela White is the recipient of the 2024 Raymond James Woman of Distinction Award. Each year, Raymond James honours women financial advisors who demonstrate exceptional leadership in serving their clients and the community as well as supporting the professional growth of women in the financial services industry.

"It is a privilege to pay tribute to Neela White for her outstanding and unwavering commitment to her clients and the community she calls home," stated Jamie Coulter, Chief Executive Officer of Raymond James Ltd. "Her strong advocacy for educating clients on caring for aging parents and helping clients navigate retirement planning during difficult times in their life has inspired and made a lasting impression on all of us at Raymond James.'"

Neela is known for her professional expertise in helping clients navigate major life events, especially those who need to simultaneously raise children while needing to care for ageing parents. She is an advocate for openness and debate on societal issues that impact these generational challenges, with a view of better equipping families against the costs of long-term care. Among her many credentials, Neela is a Certified Professional Consultant on Ageing, an Elder Planning Counselor, and a Certified Executor Advisor. Active in the community, Neela is a member of the Alzheimer's Society of Toronto's Advisory Committee and sits on the board of directors and contributes as a writer to Silver Links magazine, a publication dedicated to promoting the rights and enhancing the wellbeing of older adults.

"The Woman of Distinction Award is a recognition that celebrates the many contributions that a woman advisor provides her clients, community and fellow peers. Neela is an especially deserving recipient based on her extensive work supporting elder care and longevity planning for a particularly vulnerable population in our society," said Andrea Linger, Vice President, Practice Management and Head of the Women Canadian Advisors Network. "I am so proud to have Neela as one of our distinguished advisors representing our Women Canadian Advisors Network here at Raymond James. Please join me in congratulating Neela on her well-deserved award."

The award was presented at the 2024 Women's Symposium, an annual Raymond James Ltd. event that marked its 30th anniversary this year, a demonstration of the firm's commitment to assisting women financial advisors in leveraging their talents to create successful and fulfilling careers.

"This award is a symbol, to all the women who have come before me and paved the way, and all the women who will come after, of our collective strength and resilience," said Neela. "Let's continue to support each other on our journey and inspire each other to discover our passion."

The Woman of Distinction Award recognizes women advisors with Raymond James who are exceptional in both their professional and personal contributions, influence others in the financial industry and make a positive impact in their communities.

About Raymond James Ltd. Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full-service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,700 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US $1.5 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For more information, please contact: Sai Man, Vice President, Enterprise Communications, 416-777-7000, [email protected]