Raymond James Ltd. Accelerates Recruitment Momentum with the Addition of Troy Huot to Edmonton Branch

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., Canada's largest independent financial services firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Wealth Advisor Troy Huot to its Edmonton branch.

This latest appointment reflects the firm's ongoing recruitment momentum across Canada, as experienced advisors continue to seek out Raymond James for its client-first culture, entrepreneurial flexibility, and robust support platform.

"We continue to see strong interest from advisors in Edmonton who are exploring how Raymond James can power the next chapter of their business," said Micol Haimson, Senior Vice President, National Director. "Our culture of independence and tailored support resonates with professionals like Troy, who value the freedom to lead their practice their way."

With 29 advisors and nearly 40 associates, the Edmonton branch is one of Raymond James Ltd.'s largest offices and a cornerstone of its expanding footprint in Alberta.

"I've known Troy for years—he's a thoughtful professional running a strong business," said Tage Cawley, Senior Branch Manager. "We're thrilled he chose Raymond James in what continues to be a competitive market. Troy's ability to deliver exceptional service to high-net-worth families in Edmonton and St. Albert will be a powerful addition to our team."

Troy Huot brings with him a deep commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals through customized, unbiased wealth management strategies.

"Joining Raymond James reflects my promise to deliver clarity, confidence, and care to my clients," said Huot. "The firm's reputation for putting advisors and clients first makes this partnership a natural fit. I'm excited about the advanced technology, global research, and strong infrastructure that will enable us to innovate and elevate the client experience."

Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is Canada's largest independent financial services firm, providing comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services to individuals and institutions for nearly 25 years. With C$88 billion in assets under management, 520 independent advisors and more than 2,000 associates across 165 branches, we are dedicated to putting clients first, thinking long-term, acting with integrity, and valuing independence. Committed to community accountability, we raised $1.5 million for 525 charities in 2024 and have donated over C$13 million since establishing the Raymond James Canada Foundation in 2012. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

