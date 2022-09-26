Raymond James Congratulates 2022 Woman of Distinction Award Winner Cindy Boury

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is very proud to announce that Portfolio Manager Cindy Boury is the recipient of the 2022 Raymond James Woman of Distinction Award.

Cindy Boury (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

Each year, Raymond James honours women financial advisors who demonstrate exceptional leadership in serving their clients and the community as well as supporting the professional growth of women in the financial services industry. A 24-year veteran in the industry, Cindy Boury draws on her expertise in finance, investment and wealth management to help guide younger professionals.

"It's a great honour to pay tribute to Cindy for her remarkable and steadfast commitment to her clients and the community where she works and lives," said Jamie Coulter, Chief Executive Officer of Raymond James Ltd. "Cindy's unwavering belief in the value of mentorship, community involvement and charitable giving has stood out for so many of us here at Raymond James."

A native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Cindy Boury provides borderless solutions to her clients as a portfolio manager licensed in both Canada and the U.S. Her professionalism makes her one of Raymond James' top performers over the past decade. Through mentorship, she has helped empower the next generation of leaders in the financial services industry, particularly women.

"Over the course of her career, Cindy has brought her passion for empowering women to the industry and the community, where she's helped make a difference in the lives of many British Columbians," said Andrea Linger, Vice President, Practice Management and Head of the Women Canadian Advisors Network. "Cindy is a true 'Woman of Distinction', and we're fortunate to have her expertise and tireless advocacy on our Women's Advisory Council."

Cindy Boury has served on several advisory and charitable committees and has represented women advisors as a mentor, leader and member of Raymond James' Women's Advisory Council (Canada). Causes she supports include providing a safe place for homeless or exploited youth in Abbotsford, raising breast cancer awareness and protecting wildlife.

"It's an honour to receive this prestigious award and be recognized by Raymond James," said Cindy Boury. "A driving force in my career has been the desire to see more women serve in the upper echelons of the wealth management industry, and I'm incredibly grateful to my team and peers for their support."

The Woman of Distinction Award recognizes women advisors with Raymond James who are exceptional in both their professional and personal contributions, influence others in the financial industry and make a positive impact in their communities.

