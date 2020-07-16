Raymond James Announces New Calgary Corporate Office Branch Manager

"We are very excited to welcome Jocelyn to Raymond James. Jocelyn is a great addition to the firm and we look forward to supporting her as she works with our existing advisor teams and leads the continued growth of our important Calgary corporate branch into the future," said Jamie Coulter, Executive Vice-President and Head of Wealth Management at Raymond James Ltd.

"Raymond James has a unique, independent culture that was very attractive to join. I look forward to working with our current advisors in the branch, as well as welcoming new client–focused advisors to the firm. I believe that Raymond James offers the best of both worlds – the benefit of a strong, international firm to support our advisors, while they deliver local, personalized advice to their clients," said Jocelyn.

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private client services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, equity research, investment banking, and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of over 8,100 financial/investment advisors across Canada, the United States, and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$774 billion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. For more information about Raymond James, please visit our web site at www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For further information: Peter Kahnert, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Marketing, Raymond James Ltd., Tel: (416) 777-7063, Email: [email protected]

