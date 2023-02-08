MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is pleased to welcome Angela Lihnakis as Senior Branch Manager of the firm's Montreal Corporate Branch.

"We are excited to welcome Angela and thrilled that she will be leading our Montreal Corporate Branch. Her experience and leadership will be great additions to Raymond James and this very important corporate branch," said Micol Haimson, Senior Vice President, National Director, Private Client Group. "Angela will play a key role in supporting our Montreal and Brossard advisors as they grow their businesses and will help expand Raymond James' presence as we continue to attract high calibre professionals to the firm in Montreal."

Angela Lihnakis joins Raymond James as an experienced leader with over 25 years in various senior leadership roles within the Personal, Commercial and Private Wealth divisions in the Canadian financial services industry. Most recently she was an Assistant Market Leader at one of Canada's big six banks in their Private Wealth division. Angela graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University with a double major in Finance and Human Resource Management. Born and raised in Montreal, Angela loves the unique culture of the city and lives there with her family.

"I am excited to join Raymond James as I believe its platform uniquely serves the wealth management needs of Quebec investors and their families," says Angela. "It's exciting to be joining this team of high quality advisors and other professionals at the branch and across Canada. They are so committed to making a difference in the lives of their clients and in the community."

