RARE's Dive In with Developers Brings Together Pre-Construction Condo Industry Leaders in Benefit of SickKids

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Ryan Rabinovich of RARE Real Estate will host his 3rd annual Dive In With Developers event in Benefit of SickKids' Epilepsy classroom – this is a panel style discussion of the current state of the GTA's real estate market, with special emphasis on the new housing segment. Rabinovich has committed all event proceeds to a campaign he initiated in 2019, Developers Vs Epilepsy, benefiting the Epilepsy Classroom in Toronto's SickKids Hospital. The event will be hosted at the Aga Khan Museum and is expected to draw an in-person audience of over 300 Realtors.

Dive In With Developers will bring together five of the GTA's premier real estate developers to discuss their journey of becoming industry leaders, as well as their valuable insights into GTA's real estate market, market predictions, opportunities and challenges they see ahead, considerations they account for when developing condominiums in Canada's largest market, and much more. This year's panel will include Brian Brown, Kalliopi Karkas, Matthew Young, and Bryan Levy, all Principals, CEO's and Executives from LifeTime Developments, RioCan Living, Republic Developments, and DBS Developments respectively.

The Developers VS Epilepsy campaign has been established to support "The Epilepsy Classroom" at SickKids, which provides children with severe epilepsy the academic support that they need to keep up with their schoolwork, along with improving their self-confidence, independence, and resilience. Classroom staff is composed of teachers, nurses, neuroscientists, social workers and specialized educators, all dedicated to supporting the children through inspiring educational programs.

The classroom is the only one of its kind in the entire world, costs $135,000 per year to operate, and is funded entirely from donations. In 2020, the campaign successfully raised sufficient funding to cover all the children's tuition, however, the initiative was unfortunately canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

"I have always had the desire to give back to important causes, but growing up and through my twenties, I simply didn't have the net worth to give back in a meaningful way," says Rabinovich, founder of RARE Real Estate. "…as I've progressed in my career I have managed to build an amazing network of Developers, Realtors and Brokers, as well as other professionals in the New Home developments industry, and I've started asking myself what the impact would be if I reach into my network and have everyone in it come together to support a singular cause."

Ryan says jokingly that he has effectively "crowd-sourced charity work" and that he had no clue what the outcome would be when he first started, ultimately raising over $50,000 in his first year, and more than $275,000 in only 3 years. "It is one of the biggest and most important accomplishments of my life, and It's all thanks to the GTA's real estate industry professionals, who have shown unbelievable generosity in their support for this cause" says Rabinovich. Event tickets, donation, and sponsorship opportunities are still available for a limited time.

About RARE Real Estate Inc.

Founded by Ryan Rabinovich and Adam Stern, RARE provides real estate developers, agents and brokers an innovative platform designed for scaling results. RARE's unique technology is unlike any other in the real estate industry because of its commitment to innovation and investment in agent's success. The company has been growing rapidly over the past eighteen months and has become one of Canada's fastest growing brokerages. RARE's specialized pre-construction sales division which exclusively represents some of Ontario's largest developers has sold more then $1.25 billion in its first twelve months of operation, while expanding its geographical footprint beyond its mid-town Toronto head office to Toronto's King West.

