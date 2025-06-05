RARE REAL ESTATE'S LOW-RISE DIVISION REACHES $500M MILESTONE

Proving that with the right approach, real activity still exists in today's market.

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Less than a year after launching its low-rise pre-construction sales and marketing advisory division, RARE Real Estate has officially crossed a major milestone—over $500 million in contracted new home development sites across southern Ontario.

This milestone comes at a time when new home sales are being challenged by shifting buyer expectations and broader economic uncertainty. In response, RARE has adopted a more strategic and agile approach—focusing on buyer education, targeted micro-initiatives, and meaningful collaboration with agents, homeowners, and investors to meet the needs of today's more cautious and value-driven purchasers.

"Our success in the past year comes from deeply engaging consumers and Realtors, ensuring they are part of the process, leading to stronger alignment with our product and its market offering," said Ryan Rabinovich, Founder of RARE Real Estate. "We're grateful to our developer partners for their trust and proud of our team for adapting quickly, staying focused, and getting the job done. The sales activity is there, you just have to be innovative in your approach to bring back a thoughtful, consumer-centric offering and experience."

Among RARE's current projects, Joshua Creek by Hallett Homes in Oakville, is seeing meaningful traction even ahead of launch, a strong indicator of pent-up demand in prime, established neighbourhoods when the product and pricing align with today's buyer expectations.

RARE attributes this wave of momentum to a perfect storm of opportunity: increased affordability through builders recalibrating their offering to reflect current market conditions, government support for first-time buyers, and a market that is beginning to reward long-term, end-user and investor confidence.

"This division was built to fill a real gap in how low-rise communities are sold," added Rabinovich. "What we've accomplished in under 12 months is just the beginning, and we are excited for what's to come."

For more information visit:

website: rare.realestate | IG: @rare_realestate

About RARE Real Estate

Forging a new path in the industry, RARE Real Estate is one of Canada's fastest growing brokerages representing some of Canada's leading developers, realtors and brokers with an innovative platform designed for scaling results. With over $4.5 billion in sales and thousands of pre-construction units sold, RARE takes a strategic and curated approach through every stage of the sales process to ensure optimal outcomes. With over two decades of executive experience in pre-construction development, marketing and sales, RARE is an organization that is equipped to adapt and proactively create compelling strategies in the ever-changing real estate landscape.

