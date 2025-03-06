UNITING TORONTO'S LEADING VOICES OF REAL ESTATE IN BENEFIT OF SICKKIDS

RARE's 4th 'Dive In With Developers' hosts premier charity event at Aga Khan Museum

TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Supporting a vital cause, the GTA's top real estate leaders will gather on March 17, 2025, for the 4th annual Dive In With Developers charity event—an initiative founded in 2019 by Ryan Rabinovich of RARE Real Estate, driven by his passion for both the industry and giving back. Taking place during Epilepsy Awareness Month, this premier industry gathering benefits the SickKids Epilepsy Classroom, which provides specialized education for children with epilepsy, as well as Project Horizon, a groundbreaking initiative to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Aga Khan Museum, the event is expected to draw over 300 of the region's top professionals.

This year, Dive In With Developers is leveling up in a big way. In addition to an impressive panel of industry leaders, the event will feature a keynote address from Chris Cummins —a 7-time TED Talk speaker who has worked with BMW, Microsoft, FedEx, Manulife, Rogers, Bell, CIBC, and even the Olympic Committee. Cummins' will deliver a powerful 40-minute keynote focusing on adaptability in change and adversity, setting the stage for an insightful industry panel discussing real estate market shifts and challenges.

The event's expert panel will explore the ever-evolving real estate development landscape, tackling economic shifts and industry-specific challenges that have shaped the market in recent years. Key discussion topics include:

Future trajectories of condo and low-rise home markets

of condo and low-rise home markets The paradigm shift towards purpose-built rentals

towards purpose-built rentals Municipal roles in fostering new housing development

in fostering new housing development Economic and political factors effecting the GTA's real estate market

Esteemed Panelists Include:

Winson Chan – VP, Sales, Tridel

– VP, Sales, Tridel Rafael Lazar – CEO, Almadev

– CEO, Almadev Christopher Wein – COO, Equiton Developments

– COO, Equiton Developments Joy Wang – Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Capital Developments

– Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Capital Developments Brad Bradford – Toronto City Councillor

These Industry titans will share their professional journeys, offer market predictions, and dissect the opportunities and challenges shaping Canada's largest real estate market.

Beyond industry insights, Dive In With Developers continues to make a lasting impact. In its first three years, the event has raised over $500,000 for the Developers Vs Epilepsy campaign, directly funding the globally unique Epilepsy Classroom at SickKids and supporting children with severe epilepsy.

"With the support of the GTA's top real estate developers, brokerages, and teams, we've created a standout professional development event with a profound social impact—one that sparks a ripple effect of positive change," says Ryan Rabinovich.

"The generosity of the GTA's real estate community has been truly extraordinary, enabling us to support The Epilepsy Classroom and Project Horizon—two vital initiatives that make a remarkable difference in children's lives, ensuring they receive the care and services they need most."

Limited tickets and donation opportunities are still available. For more information, visit DiveInWithDevelopers.com

About RARE Real Estate

Forging a new path in the industry, RARE Real Estate is one of Canada's fastest growing brokerages representing some of Canada's leading developers, realtors and brokers with an innovative platform designed for scaling results. With over $4.5 billion in sales and thousands of pre-construction units sold, RARE takes a strategic and curated approach through every stage of the sales process to ensure optimal outcomes. With over two decades of executive experience in pre-construction development, marketing and sales, RARE is an organization that is equipped to adapt and proactively create compelling strategies in the ever-changing real estate landscape.

SOURCE RARE Real Estate

Media Contact: Andrea Wong, VP Marketing, RARE Real Estate, [email protected]