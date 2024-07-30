RARE REAL ESTATE EXPANDS DEVELOPER SALES & MARKETING ADVISORY SERVICES

Introducing Preconstruction Low-Rise Sales and Purpose-Built Rental Leasing

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - RARE Real Estate is excited to announce the expansion of its developer sales and marketing services to include preconstruction low-rise communities and purpose-built rental (PBR) leasing. This strategic move aims to fill a market void for deep expertise and ability to deliver quantifiable sales outcomes in today's market, while expanding RARE's project pipeline to two additional market verticals, reinforcing RARE's position as a leader in the real estate sales, marketing and technology sector.

Breaking The Mould in Preconstruction Low-Rise Communities Sales

RARE Real Estate is launching a division dedicated to specializing in the sales and marketing of preconstruction low-rise communities. This new division will leverage RARE's established expertise in high-density preconstruction sales to offer tailored solutions for developers and buyers in the low-rise market.

"Our expansion into preconstruction low-rise sales is a natural progression for RARE," said Ryan Rabinovich, Founder of RARE Real Estate. "With the ever-changing real estate landscape, developers building low-rise communities are looking for a fresh approach. Our goal is to ensure these developments are positioned for maximum market impact and sales success."

Introducing Purpose-Built Rental (PBR) Leasing Services

In addition to the low-rise communities division, RARE Real Estate is also launching a new service line focused on PBR leasing strategies for high-density communities. This initiative comes in response to the growing need for professionally managed high volume rental properties that cater to the diverse needs of developers and modern renters.

"In Q1-2024 the total inventory of purpose-built rentals under construction in the GTA reached a multi-decade high of 22,064 units. Developers are looking for specialized leasing and marketing support," said Adam Stern, Founder of RARE Real Estate. "Our new purpose-built rental leasing services are designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities in the rental market, benefiting both developers and tenants alike."

A Commitment to Excellence

RARE Real Estate's expansion is underpinned by a commitment to excellence and innovation. The company will utilize advanced market analytics, targeted marketing strategies, and a customer-centric approach to deliver exceptional results for its clients.

For more information about RARE Real Estate and its expanded services, please visit rarerealestate.ca

About RARE Real Estate

Forging a new path in the industry, RARE Real Estate is one of Canada's fastest growing brokerages representing some of Canada's leading developers, realtors and brokers with an innovative platform designed for scaling results. With over $3.5 billion in sales and thousands of pre-construction units sold, RARE takes a strategic and curated approach through every stage of the sales process to ensure optimal outcomes. With over two decades of executive experience in pre-construction development, marketing and sales, RARE is an organization that is equipped to adapt and proactively create compelling strategies in the ever-changing real estate landscape.

