Rapid COVID-19 test approval welcomed by aviation workers

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada's approval of the use of rapid testing kits presents an opportunity to accelerate economic recovery and a safe return to travel, says Unifor.

"By investing in scientifically-proven technology to detect and track COVID-19, Canada can achieve an economic recovery that also keeps people safe," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Rapid testing is a safe alternative to the 14-day quarantine that has decimated air travel during the pandemic."

The Government of Canada has purchased up to 30 million kits for distribution to the provinces. Unifor is urging the government to earmark a portion of those tests for the traveling public.

Last week, Canadian union leaders representing more than 310,000 Canadian workers called on the Trudeau government to take urgent, concrete steps to prevent permanent, long-lasting damage to the aviation sector by providing direct support.

"Canada is the only nation with a national airline carrier that has not provided relief for the aviation sector," said Dias. "Action to secure the industry's future is overdue, and we call on the federal government to deploy rapid testing technology as an alternative to travel quarantines."

