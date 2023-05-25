Ramen Arashi Launches Cold Salad Ramen in a Cup - Shake It Up This Summer!

VICTORIA, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Ramen Arashi, first in North America to offer a cold salad ramen in a cup, is bringing customers something new and exciting this summer. The innovative meal comes with all the ingredients for a delicious ramen salad, including noodles, vegetables and protein. All that's left to do is add the dressing, put the lid on and shake it.

Allan Nichols, owner of Ramen Arashi is excited about this new offering. He says, "We are thrilled to be the first ramen shop in North America to offer this cold salad ramen in a cup. As the summer approaches and weather turns warm, a cold ramen is an excellent option for both take out and dine in."

The cold salad ramen will be available only on weekends at first at its newest location in Victoria. Customers can choose from either vegetarian or non-vegetarian options.

Ramen Arashi currently has shops located in Banff and Canmore Alberta along with Victoria in BC. The Salad ramen will be offered in Victoria first and if it proves popular with guests, it will be rolled out in Banff and Canmore as well.

"We are so excited to launch this innovative product," said Nichols. "At Ramen Arashi we strive to bring our guests something unique and delicious. To be able to share this with Victoria ramen lovers, makes us very proud."

With summer just around the corner, this new dish is sure to be an excellent option for both take out and dine-in meals alike. It's fast, flavorful and convenient - what more could you ask for?

Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or dinner on the go or just want something different than your usual ramen dish, Ramen Arashi has got you covered! Check out their cold salad ramen today – shake it up this summer!

Images and Video are available for download from our Google Drive here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15CSGNTjl06sTPFCuvRmWTkNCnUyN8Rpq?usp=sharing

About Ramen Arashi Victoria

Ramen Arashi Victoria is a truly authentic Japanese Ramen restaurant, dedicated to providing an unparalleled ramen experience reminiscent of Japan. Established in 2017 by two Japanese gentlemen who moved to Banff 30 years ago, the franchise has rapidly expanded its presence, now proudly serving customers across three locations: Banff, Canmore, and Victoria, BC. With a new restaurant under development in Kelowna, Ramen Arashi continues to bring the rich flavors and traditional techniques of Japanese cuisine to the Canadian culinary scene. For more information about Ramen Arashi Victoria, please visit www.ramenarashi.ca.

