Ramen Arashi Langford Announces Official Grand Opening: July 9th

Ramen Arashi Langford is owned and operated by Yuko and Allan Nichols, the same team behind the popular Victoria location. "We've had so many guests from Langford making the trip to Victoria just to eat our ramen," says Allan. "It was clear to us that the West Shore was hungry for its own Ramen Arashi."

Located next to the YMCA and just minutes from local landmarks like the mountain bike park, BoulderHouse climbing gym, the rugby fields, Pacific FC's stadium, and more, the Langford location is designed to serve not just foodies, but the broader community of athletes, families, and everyday folks looking for warm, fast, soul-satisfying meals.

Comfort Food for the Soul—Now in the West Shore

Ramen Arashi stands apart from trend-focused ramen spots by staying true to its roots. "In Japan, ramen is a blue-collar meal—a quick, affordable comfort food loved by everyone from kids to grandparents," says Yuko. "That's the spirit we're bringing to Langford."

The new location offers the same menu as the Victoria store—including its famous Tonkotsu, TanTan Men, and Rice Bowls—but with more than double the seating capacity, including plenty of bar seating and large bench tables for families and groups. The warm wood interiors and welcoming vibe make it the perfect place to recharge after a game, a ride, or a long day.

From Banff to Langford: A Growing Canadian Ramen Brand

The Ramen Arashi journey began in Banff eight years ago, founded by Kentaro and Yuji—two Japanese chefs who wanted to bring authentic ramen to Canada. Through a long-standing friendship with them, Yuko and Allan launched the Victoria location, which quickly became a local favourite. The Langford expansion is a direct response to demand from West Shore residents—and it won't be the last.

"We've had people from all over Vancouver Island and even the mainland asking when Ramen Arashi will come to their town," says Allan. "We're listening."

While restaurants across British Columbia have faced challenging times, Ramen Arashi is bucking the trend—growing steadily thanks to loyal customers, authentic food, and a commitment to quality service.

Opening July 9th – Join Us!

Location: 109-1331 Westhills Drive, Langford, BC

Ramen Arashi Langford will officially open to the public on Tuesday, July 9th, with dine-in service only to start. While delivery options will not be available immediately, the team encourages guests to come experience the atmosphere, energy, and comfort that define the Ramen Arashi brand.

The Langford location will also create over 40 new jobs, with staff trained in both kitchen operations and the spirit of Japanese hospitality.

For opening updates and behind-the-scenes previews, follow @RamenArashiVictoria on Instagram.

About Ramen Arashi

Ramen Arashi is a growing Canadian ramen brand with locations in Banff, Victoria, and now Langford. Known for its authentic, blue-collar approach to ramen, the brand stays true to Japanese traditions while providing a warm and welcoming dining experience.

SOURCE Arashi Dining Group Ltd.

Media Contact: Allan Nichols, [email protected], (250) 415-0051