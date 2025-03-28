Ramen Arashi Expands to Langford: West Shore's First and Only Dedicated Ramen Shop

"For years, we've welcomed guests from Langford at our Victoria location. Again and again, they told us the same thing: 'We need a Ramen Arashi in the West Shore.' We listened," said co-owner Allan Nichols. "With Langford's incredible growth and the city's vibrant community, opening our next location here was an obvious choice."

Ramen Arashi Langford marks the sixth location in the growing Ramen Arashi family and is owned and operated by Yuko and Allan, who also run the Victoria store. The new location will feature the same beloved menu as Victoria but will be nearly double the size, offering more seating and an enhanced dining experience while staying true to the brand's roots.

Bringing True Japanese Ramen to Langford

While many North American ramen shops target a younger, trendier crowd, Ramen Arashi remains committed to ramen's true origins: a blue-collar, everyday meal that is quick, satisfying, and loved by all. In Japan, ramen is a staple for families, workers, and students—a comforting and accessible dish for people of all ages. That same philosophy is at the heart of Ramen Arashi's expansion to Langford.

"With the YMCA next door, a mountain bike course just minutes away, BoulderHouse climbing gym within walking distance, and rugby pitches, Pacific FC's home stadium, an ice rink, and a bowling alley all nearby, Ramen Arashi Langford is perfectly positioned to fuel hungry athletes, spectators, and active families," said Yuko. "We look forward to serving the West Shore community with the same warm hospitality that has made our Victoria location such a success."

A Brand with Deep Roots and a Growing Future

Ramen Arashi's story began in Banff eight years ago when founders Kentaro and Yuji, two Japanese chefs, set out to share their passion for authentic ramen with Canada. Allan had worked with both Kentaro and Yuji over 30 years ago, and through that longstanding friendship—and Allan and Yuko's extensive hospitality experience—the Victoria location was born. Its overwhelming popularity, with wait times often exceeding an hour, made it clear that expansion was necessary.

"Guests from further north on Vancouver Island and even from mainland communities have told us they would love to see Ramen Arashi in their cities," Allan added. "While there are no immediate expansion plans, we are always looking for the right opportunities."

Creating Jobs & A Warm, Welcoming Atmosphere

Ramen Arashi Langford will bring over 40 new jobs to the community, hiring both part-time and full-time positions, including managers, servers, and kitchen staff. The restaurant is looking for individuals who thrive in a fast-paced environment, love ramen, and embody the spirit of Japanese hospitality. Staff training includes not only food preparation but also key language skills to enhance the authentic ramen experience.

The Langford location will maintain the same cozy, welcoming aesthetic as the Victoria store, featuring warm wood, family-style bench seating, and an expanded bar seating area. The space will be more than double the size of the Victoria restaurant, ensuring more guests can enjoy Ramen Arashi's signature bowls without the long wait times.

Stay Updated on the Grand Opening

Ramen Arashi Langford's official opening date is yet to be announced, but guests can stay up to date by following @ramenarashivictoria on Instagram. The restaurant is currently focused on hiring and preparing for what is sure to be a highly anticipated opening. While delivery services will not be available initially, guests are encouraged to dine in and experience the full atmosphere of Japan's beloved comfort food.

About Ramen Arashi

Ramen Arashi is a growing Canadian ramen brand with locations in Banff, Victoria, and now Langford. Known for its authentic, blue-collar approach to ramen, the brand stays true to Japanese traditions while providing a warm and welcoming dining experience.

