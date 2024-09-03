Beloved Ramen Arashi from Banff, Canmore, Victoria, and Kelowna to Open in Kensington Area of Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Ramen enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike, mark your calendars! The much-anticipated fifth location of the renowned Ramen Arashi is set to open its doors in the bustling Kensington area of Calgary on September 24th, 2024. This latest addition will bring the authentic taste of Japanese ramen to the heart of Calgary, continuing the tradition started by founders Kentaro Seki and Yuji Yokomori in 2017.

Nobu Togawa and Ramen Arashi banner (CNW Group/Arashi Dining Group Ltd.)

After winning the hearts of diners in Banff, Canmore, Victoria, and most recently Kelowna, Ramen Arashi looks to replicate its culinary success and endearing atmosphere in the vibrant community of Kensington. Local residents and visitors will soon revel in a dining experience that is more than just about ramen; it's about community and culture.

Nobu Togawa, a Tokyo-born Ramen Master, sports enthusiast, and now General Manager and Head Chef at the new location, brings his distinct passion and expertise to Calgary. Togawa shares, "Ramen Arashi isn't just about food; it's about creating a community hub where people from all walks of life can come together to enjoy a hot bowl of ramen." His trajectory with the company is a testament to his dedication—a history of growth from guiding tours in the mountains of Banff to now steering the latest addition for this esteemed eatery.

This expansion reinforces Ramen Arashi's mission to offer the genuine essence of ramen as a cultural emblem of Japan, honed with every bowl served. With its inception in Banff, the brand has established itself as a culinary beacon of authentic Japanese cuisine. Each location has garnered a strong following, not only for the quality of the food but also for the restaurant's commitment to embodying Japanese hospitality and authentic ramen culture.

The choice of location was harmonious with Ramen Arashi's ethos. The Kensington district, known for its eclectic and adventurous spirit, is the perfect backdrop for a brand that prides itself on being an integral part of the community it serves. The opening is a significant step for Ramen Arashi, aligning with its continued popularity and reputation for bringing a piece of Japan to the Canadian culinary landscape.

About Ramen Arashi:

Founded in 2017 by longtime Japanese residents of Banff, Kentaro Seki and Yuji Yokomori, Ramen Arashi has become synonymous with top-tier Japanese cuisine across Western Canada. Each location captures the essence of traditional ramen culture, providing warm, savory experiences that transport diners to the streets of Tokyo. The fervent passion for authentic Japanese flavors and the desire to foster a sense of community has propelled the brand forward, resulting in its expansion and widespread acclaim.

SOURCE Arashi Dining Group Ltd.

For more information about the opening or to arrange an interview with Nobu Togawa, please contact Allan Nichols at [email protected] or call (250) 415-0051.