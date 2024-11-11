Rallying around Canadian Armed Forces and veterans to support transition into civilian careers

Alliance of Ontario military-connected post-secondary institutions will provide veterans and CAF members streamlined pathways into skilled trades and tech careers

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - On Remembrance Day, Humber Polytechnic and four other post-secondary institutions are improving local access to programs for military-connected learners.

This news follows the Ontario government announcement of the Honouring Veterans Act, 2024 which creates accessible career pathways in skilled trades and technology for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, veterans, and their spouses.

These Ontario government introduced legislative and regulatory proposals aim to recognize military training for civilian trades, optimize credentialing processes, and expand training opportunities. Humber Polytechnic is an engaged partner in this mission, which builds upon the memorandum of understanding with the Alliance of Ontario military-connected post-secondary institutions including Fanshawe, Georgian, Lambton, and Loyalist colleges to streamline enrolment and credit transfers to military personnel and their families.

As part of the government's announcement, the Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) process are being built upon to recognize the valuable learning experiences of veterans of Canada's Armed Forces. Humber Polytechnic and the other military-connected institutions are eager to support this initiative, which helps Canada's veterans save both time and tuition as they pursue civilian qualifications. By recognizing prior military training, work experience, and education, they ease veterans' transition into Ontario's workforce and secure course credits that align with the skills required for trades and technology programs.

The initiatives undertaken by the Ontario Alliance of military-connected post-secondary institutions, include:

Transferring up to 100 per cent of course credits while recognizing distinct college requirements;

Streamlining the enrolment process between institutions; and

Sharing military-affiliated prior learning and assessment recognition practices to support institutional consistency.

During Remembrance Week, Ontario's Military-Connected Institutions join the Ontario government in honouring the service of veterans, CAF members, and their families.

QUOTES:

"Having served as a Honorary Colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force, I have witnessed firsthand the incredible contributions and sacrifices of military personnel. Humber Polytechnic programs equip students with the expertise needed for lifelong employability. We are committed to creating more meaningful pathways and providing accessible resources and education to ensure veterans, military personnel, and their families can seamlessly transition into brilliant careers after serving our country. By removing barriers and recognizing their exceptional skills and experiences, we honour their service and will help them achieve success in education and beyond."

- Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic.

"As a military-connected college, Fanshawe College is pleased to support the 'Ontario Streamlining Pathways for Veterans into Skilled Trades' and building on Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) processes at publicly-assisted colleges and universities. We continue to partner with the Canadian Armed Forces and veterans communities to provide a holistic and supportive academic environment for our military-connected students."

- Peter Devlin, president, Fanshawe College.

"Our military-connected learners have supported us through their dedicated service to our country and we are deeply committed to standing by them. Georgian College has a proud and enduring relationship with our military communities, strengthened through programs like our Operation Hero Scholarship. We're dedicated to providing a supportive and inclusive environment where veterans can excel academically and professionally, and we remain committed to expanding pathways for them to access quality education in high-demand sectors."

- Kevin Weaver, president and CEO, Georgian College

"At Loyalist College, we deeply value the perspective, talent and leadership that military-connected students bring to our communities. As Ontario's demand for skilled trades and technology professionals continues to grow, we recognize that veterans and service members have the expertise and experience needed to address workforce gaps. Loyalist is proud to offer expanded opportunities and personalized support to help military-connected students leverage their skills into successful civilian careers."

- Mark Kirkpatrick, president and CEO, Loyalist College

"At Lambton College, we believe that everyone who wants an education deserves one and deserves to be supported in their personalized academic journey. As we honour those who have dedicated their lives to serving their country, I want to reinforce our college's commitment to ensuring we have the supports and pathways in place for military-connected learners and their unique circumstances."

- Rob Kardas, president and CEO, Lambton College

For more information, please visit fanshawec.ca, georgiancollege.ca, lambtoncollege.ca, and loyalistcollege.com.

