Rally in support of locked out Reliance Home Comfort workers

Unifor launched a province-wide boycott last week and will begin radio ads promoting the boycott this week.

Unifor Local 1999 represents HVAC service technicians, installers, water heater installers, plumbers, electricians and administration staff who have been locked out since May 13, 2021 at 13 locations across Ontario.

WHAT: Rally for Reliance Workers WHEN: 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 WHERE: 830 Harrington Court, Burlington WHO: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President,

James Tauvette, Local 1999 President,

Julie Mason, Reliance worker,

Scott Doherty, Executive Assistant to the National President

The rally will be streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page. Broadcast quality video of the event will be available shortly afterward upon request. Speakers will be available to the media after the rally.

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews after the rally via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

