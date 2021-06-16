Rally in support of locked out Reliance Home Comfort workers
Jun 16, 2021, 10:06 ET
BURLINGTON, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor members will rally at Reliance Home Comfort headquarters to demand the employer end the month-long lock out of 800 workers.
"We are escalating the campaign to encourage customers take their business elsewhere as long as this greedy employer refuses to come to negotiate an end to this lockout," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.
Unifor launched a province-wide boycott last week and will begin radio ads promoting the boycott this week.
Unifor Local 1999 represents HVAC service technicians, installers, water heater installers, plumbers, electricians and administration staff who have been locked out since May 13, 2021 at 13 locations across Ontario.
|
WHAT:
|
Rally for Reliance Workers
|
WHEN:
|
12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|
WHERE:
|
830 Harrington Court, Burlington
|
WHO:
|
Jerry Dias, Unifor National President,
|
James Tauvette, Local 1999 President,
|
Julie Mason, Reliance worker,
|
Scott Doherty, Executive Assistant to the National President
The rally will be streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page. Broadcast quality video of the event will be available shortly afterward upon request. Speakers will be available to the media after the rally.
Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.
SOURCE Unifor
For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews after the rally via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).
Share this article