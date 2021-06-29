Help support local restaurants by safely getting #TogetherAgain with A Chalice on Us

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - As the country progresses further in the COVID-19 vaccination effort and we look towards brighter days ahead, Stella Artois Canada today announced A Chalice on Us campaign to encourage Canadians to rally for the country's recovery and make the moments we come together over a beer and a meal even better.

Through A Chalice on Us, Stella Artois is aiming to empower Canadians to get involved in supporting the recovery of the economy. As restrictions begin to lift, and people begin to safely gather again at their favourite places, the hard hit restaurant industry will directly see the benefits. Stella Artois is providing Canadians with a $10 voucher to use at any participating restaurant across Canada.

"At Stella Artois, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation, and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much," said Mike Bascom, Senior Director, Marketing, Stella Artois. "A Chalice on Us is about Canadians safely unitying, supporting local restaurants, making memories and celebrating milestones."

Since the start of the pandemic, Stella Artois has been at the forefront supporting restaurants and bars that have been one of the hardest hit through its Rally for Restaurants program. The gift card program has infused nearly $1 million into the restaurant industry since it was announced in April 2020.

"We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different," said Bascom. "Canadians should take pride in how far they've come and we want to say thank you by providing them with A Chalice on Us."

Canada's vaccination efforts have contributed to the reopening of the economy. To date, approximately 35.5 million Canadians have received their first dose, putting Canada as the highest first-dose vaccinated country in the world and approximately 9.97 million Canadians are fully vaccinated; that's 26.5 per cent of the population.

How to participate: Canadians of legal drinking age can sign up at www.rallyforrestaurants.ca using promo code CHALICE to receive a $10 voucher (while supplies last) to use at any participating restaurant across the country.

