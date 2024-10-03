BUDWEISER CANADA ENCOURAGES CANADIANS TO MAKE TIME FOR HOCKEY NOT EXCUSES THIS NHL SEASON

2024 Budweiser Friendship Survey reveals growing friendship recession and cycle of excuses that nearly half of friends contribute to

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - As an official beer of the NHL® in Canada, Budweiser is releasing its second annual Budweiser Friendship Survey, conducted by Ipsos (2024)*, to shine light on the growing friendship recession and remind fans to get together over a bud this upcoming season. Fresh off the ice, the data shows 75 per cent of men are seeing their friends less, up 6 per cent from last year and only 8 per cent get together more than once a week – a 6 percentage point decrease from 2023.

2024 Budweiser Friendship Survey reveals growing friendship recession and cycle of excuses that nearly half of friends contribute to.

In an effort to understand why hangouts are on the decline, Budweiser has identified a revealing trend. Friends aren't just skipping plans, they're making up reasons not to, with nearly half (48 per cent) admitting to cancelling based on excuses that are partly or entirely made up.

The Cycle of Excuses

From unusual claims like "cows blocking the roads" to every day barriers, the 2024 Budweiser Friendship Survey uncovers the many ways friends are bailing on plans. No matter the reason, what's clear is that a majority are caught up in the growing cycle of excuses. The survey shows:

75 per cent have been on the receiving end of cancellations.

Over a third (32 per cent) say work obligations and physical distance (43 per cent) have become a barrier to getting together.

Hockey: The Perfect Excuse to Reconnect

To mend the friendship recession, Budweiser is encouraging Canadians to "make time for hockey, not excuses," a campaign designed to call buds out for bailing on their friends and bring them back together during hockey season. Since over a third of friends admit they've cancelled other plans to watch a game (35 per cent) and the love of the sport brings buds together, hockey is the perfect excuse to reconnect.

"As the number one beer in Canada partnering with the number one sport in Canada, we revisted our Budweiser Friendship Survey to uncover how the friendship recession has evolved. In response, we're taking a stand against the growing trend of friends bailing on each other," said Pat Heembrock, Marketing Director, Budweiser Canada. "Through our multiyear Canadian partnership with the NHL, we're encouraging hockey fans to call out their friends for bailing and reconnect with their buds over puck drop, because that's what buds do."

For those still considering bailing, nearly 1 in 4 (23 per cent) say they'd be far less likely to if their friends called them out publicly, a truth Budweiser is putting to the test. To hold friends accountable and ensure they think twice before cancelling, Canadians can now submit the most outrageous excuses they're received for a chance to be displayed on national television in Canada via the NHL's Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DEDs) and on out of home "bail boards" throughout major Canadian cities.

Excuses can be submitted by visiting maketimeforhockey.ca.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About Budweiser Canada



Budweiser – the King of Beers – has been brewed since 1876 under the highest quality standards. Brewed in Canada for more than 35 years, Budweiser uses only the finest ingredients without any artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives. Budweiser is distinguished by its clean, crisp, distinctive flavour, the result of a unique beechwood aging process. As the perception of no- and low-alcohol beer evolves and the category continues to grow, the iconic Budweiser now also offers a new beer to meet consumers' ever-changing preferences: Budweiser Zero.

Survey Methodology

These are the findings of an Ipsos poll of n = 2000 Canadian men and women conducted online from September 10th – 24th, 2024. The results are considered accurate to within +/- 3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Labatt Breweries of Canada

Tori Krafczek, (289) 387-4494, [email protected]