LABATT PROUDLY MAKING CANADA'S FAVOURITE BEERS IN CANADA

"Made in Canada with 100 per cent Canadian barley, Budweiser, Bud Light and Busch reflect the dedication of our 3,500 employees and the strength of the communities where we operate," said Marcelo Michaelis, President, Labatt Breweries of Canada.

Over the past decade, Labatt has invested more than $1.1 billion into its operations and Canadian communities, driving economic growth and expanding and enhancing its brewing capabilities nationwide. Labatt will continue to ensure Canadians have access to a wide range of high-quality, locally made products.

The following list includes some of our Canadian-made brands:

Budweiser

Budweiser Zero

Bud Light

Bud Light – Flavours (Bud Light Lime, Bud Light Apple, Bud Light Double Lime, Bud Light Strawberry Lemon)

Busch

Busch Light

Corona

Corona Cero

Keith's

Michelob Ultra

Stella Artois

Kokanee

NÜTRL

Mikes

Cutwater

American Vintage

Palm Bay

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's most established businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 70 quality beers including Bud Light, Busch, Corona, Michelob Ultra and Modelo Especial, ready-to-drinks including Cutwater, Mike's Hard and NÜTRL, and non-alcoholic products including Budweiser Zero and Corona Sunbrew 0.0%; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 177 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

