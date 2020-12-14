Raising Only 6 Per cent of its Fundraising Goal, The Salvation Army Needs Help Like Never Before

To date, The Salvation Army in Manitoba has raised only 6 per cent of its fundraising goal. This is of grave concern as people continue to be critically impacted by the pandemic, with requests for help increasing fivefold from the same time last year.

"In this current climate, we must ensure we keep everyone's safety top of mind. In following the health authority guidelines, the iconic red kettles are not able to be in stores this year," says Major Les Marshall, divisional commander. "This is a significant loss for us as it is our largest fundraiser of the year and was budgeted to raise over $530,000. If The Salvation Army is going to continue to serve thousands of Manitobans in the year to come, we are going to need your help like never before."

The Salvation Army has served Manitobans since 1886. When you donate, you support vulnerable and hurting people in your local community with Christmas hampers and toys, and through services such as meal programs, food banks, substance-use recovery, housing supports, job and life-skills training and education classes that help people find a way out of poverty—permanently.

"Now, more than ever, our community needs us. And we need you," says Major Marshall.

The Salvation Army can't do what it does without the strong outpouring of support and generosity of our donors and volunteers. In these final days before Christmas, your help is needed more than ever. To give hope to those who need it most we invite you to donate online at SalvationArmy.ca or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army Canada gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use disorder; long-term and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps, and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

