Raising of the Pride and Transgender Flags on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada believes that diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths.

Today, the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, M.P. Randy Boissonnault participated in a Pride Flag and Transgender Flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill.

Raising the Pride and Transgender Flags reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to diversity and inclusion, and represents a celebration of identity, acceptance and love.

The Government of Canada is actively working to promote LGBTQ2 equality, protect LGBTQ2 rights, and address discrimination against LGBTQ2 communities, both past and current.

This includes investing over $50 million in LGBTQ2 communities and community organizations in Canada and in many countries around the world, all in the effort to advance equality and fight discrimination.

Our LGBTQ2 friends and family face disproportionately higher rates of suicidal ideation, homelessness, face poorer socio-economic prospects and experience violence and discrimination in their day-to-day lives. This is unacceptable.

Celebrating diversity, and investing in LGBTQ2 Canadians to provide more help for those who need it, will build a better Canada.

Raising these flags on Parliament Hill is a sign that Government of Canada remains invested as a defender of these rights and a supporter of peace and freedom.

Quote

"The Government of Canada has made significant strides to improve the lives of LGBTQ2 Canadians, and LGBTI individuals around the world. Raising the Pride and Transgender flags on Parliament Hill is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment and reminds us all of the work left to be done."

‑ Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, M.P. Randy Boissonnault

Quick Facts

The Pride Flag was raised with the Prime Minister on Parliament Hill for the first time in Canada's history on June 1 st , 2016.

history on , 2016. The Government of Canada has announced over $30 million to improve socio-economic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries.

has announced over to improve socio-economic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries. The Government of Canada is continuing to invest in Canadians with Budget 2019 by allocating $20 million over two years for capacity-building and community-level work for LGBTQ2 service organizations in Canada .

is continuing to invest in Canadians with Budget 2019 by allocating over two years for capacity-building and community-level work for LGBTQ2 service organizations in . The Federal Tourism Growth Strategy includes major investments in Pride events across Canada .

. The Government of Canada has announced increased support for LGBTQ2 refugees fleeing violence and persecution through the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership.

has announced increased support for LGBTQ2 refugees fleeing violence and persecution through the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership. The Government of Canada has set aside $2 million over two years under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for Pride and LGBTQ2 events.

