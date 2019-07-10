Rail Transportation Regulations are finalized

GATINEAU, QC, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) today announced that Regulations Amending Certain Regulations made under the Canada Transportation Act (Rail Transport) are now finalized.

The regulations prescribe filing requirements for freight railway companies so that the CTA can validate that they are carrying appropriate minimum third party liability insurance coverage. They also designate rail-related provisions of the Act, and CTA Orders, as subject to administrative monetary penalties of up to $25,000 per violation, and amend the Railway Interswitching Regulations to ensure consistency with the recently amended interswitching provisions of the Canada Transportation Act.

Amendments followed consultations held in fall and summer 2018 with representatives from Canadian and U.S. passenger and freight railway companies, rail tourism operators, industry associations, shipper associations, associations representing logistics and freight management, private companies who are users of rail, and other industry experts.

The CTA also considered all input received following the publication of draft regulations on March 30, 2019.

The regulations represent Phase 4 of the CTA's Regulatory Modernization Initiative .

The complete text of the regulations is available in Part II of the Canada Gazette . For more information on the regulations, please visit the Rail Transportation Consultation Web page .

"The CTA is committed to modernizing the rail transportation regulations that it administers. These amendments enhance our regulatory activities and provide added operational precautions for the industry we oversee."

– Scott Streiner, Chair and CEO of the Canadian Transportation Agency

The Canadian Transportation Agency is an independent, quasi-judicial tribunal and regulator that has, with respect to all matters necessary for the exercise of its jurisdiction, all the powers of a superior court. The CTA has three core mandates: helping to keep the national transportation system running efficiently and smoothly, protecting the fundamental right of persons with disabilities to accessible transportation services, and providing consumer protection for air passengers. To help advance these mandates, the CTA makes and enforces ground rules that establish the rights and responsibilities of transportation service providers and users and level the playing field among competitors, resolves disputes using a range of tools from facilitation and mediation to arbitration and adjudication, and ensures that transportation providers and users are aware of their rights and responsibilities and how the CTA can help them.

