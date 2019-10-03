Radio Radio, Jonas and Marie-Mai to perform at Pierrefonds-Roxboro 2019 post-flood recognition event

PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO, QC, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Borough Mayor Dimitrios (Jim) Beis and Borough Council members are proud to announce that a gigantic public event will soon be held to recognize the collective efforts and resilience of flood victims, municipal employees, volunteers, partners and the general public during the 2019 flood.

This free event will take place on Thursday, October 10, at 7 p.m., in the Borough Hall's parking lot. Featuring three very prominent names on the Québec scene, Radio Radio, rocker Jonas and the fabulous Marie-Mai as a special guest, this evening is meant to be a unifying and heartwarming event celebrating the mutual support and solidarity that are the driving force behind Pierrefonds-Roxboro's community. The evening will also showcase testimonials from affected people, employees and volunteers sharing their experiences of solidarity and mutual aid during the 2019 spring flood.

"The citizens of Pierrefonds-Roxboro have been greatly affected by the spring flooding in recent years. Thanks to our action and prevention plan developed following the 2017 floods, we were much better prepared for this year's spring flood. We quickly implemented numerous preventive measures to minimize as much as possible the impacts of the flood on our citizens. Thanks to the proactive and relentless work of the municipal crews, as well as the dedication and support of the many volunteers and the assistance provided by several partners, including the City, the SPVM, the SIM and the Canadian Armed Forces, the number of flooded properties remained far below what it could have been given the magnitude of the flood.", said Mayor Beis.

"I would like to acknowledge the courage and resilience shown by the flood victims, the efficiency of our municipal employees, and the contribution and dedication of hundreds of volunteers from all over who came to assist in prevention efforts and the preparation of sandbags. Lastly, I would also like to highlight the support and mutual assistance offered by the entire Pierrefonds-Roxboro community. In this ordeal, we witnessed how tightly our community is woven. This recognition event is our way of saying thank you, showing you our respect and reminding you that it is each and every one of you who forms the heart of our Borough and makes it shine. Join us in large numbers on October 10 for this evening under the sign of solidarity.", said Mr. Beis.



CALL FOR TESTIMONIES

Did you witness gestures of solidarity and mutual aid during the 2019 spring flood? Do you have any anecdotes to recount? Do you want to share your experience with your fellow citizens, whether you are a victim, an employee or a volunteer? The Borough invites you to leave a comment on its Facebook page, by sending a private message or by writing to Sarah-Ève Kemp of the Culture, Sports, Recreation and Social Development Department at sarah-eve.kemp@ville.montreal.qc.ca.

ALL DETAILS

For more information, please refer to the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro's Facebook page (@pfds.rox).

