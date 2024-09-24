R2//NYC Raises $925,000 for Campfire Circle to Support Kids with Cancer or Serious Illness

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Sixty-three cyclists embarked on a challenging five-day cycling journey from Toronto to New York City, culminating in an epic finish at Times Square on September 15.

Riding on average of 170 km a day and climbing 9,000 metres in total, riders raised over $925,000 to support year-round camp programs for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families, providing 370 kids with a week of camp.

R2//NYC riders end their five-day cycling journey from Toronto to NYC at Times Square and raise over $925,000 for Campfire Circle. Photo credit: Carter Eby (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

"I am amazed at the accomplishments of these dedicated riders," says Caley Bornbaum, Chief Development Officer, Campfire Circle. "They have spent months fundraising and training both physically and mentally for this journey. Thanks to these riders and their generous supporters, we can deliver healing through happiness to more kids and families across the province."

In its seventh year, R2//NYC is a fully supported 850-km journey from Toronto to New York City, taking the routes less travelled through Ontario, New York State, and Pennsylvania. Riders climb the Catskills and Appalachian Mountains before rolling into Times Square, greeted by family, friends, and supporters.

This year, the ride introduced a two-day 366-km route from Toronto to Buffalo and back, providing an alternate option for cyclists.

The funds raised will support Campfire Circle's life-changing programs in Ontario's leading paediatric hospitals, in communities around the province, and at two medically supported overnight camps.

Photos of R2//NYC can be found here: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/b/THD4U

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has provided healing through happiness by providing camp-inspired programs to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Programs are delivered in hospitals across Ontario, at community events and at overnight camps. At no cost to families, these programs help improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and provide much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey.

To learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

To learn more about the ride, or donate, please visit r2nyc.ca.

