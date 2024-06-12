R. CRAIG BARTON - Early Warning Report

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - R. Craig Barton (the "Shareholder") has today filed an early warning report (the "Report") in connection to an increased ownership in the number of common shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (the "Reporting Issuer") held by the Shareholder.

The Shareholder has previously filed an early warning report on June 20, 2019. At such time the Shareholder owned and controlled a total of 7,116,345 common shares of the Reporting Issuer. At the time of this Report, the Shareholder beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 10,099,500, Common Shares representing approximately 12.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and 0 incentive stock options and 200,000 share purchase warrants of the Reporting Issuer.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes and the Acquiror may acquire further securities of Reporting Issuer in the future.

The Report has been filed under the Reporting Issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

/s/ "R. Craig Barton"

________________________________

R. CRAIG BARTON

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.