QUICKPLAY TEAMS WITH GOOGLE CLOUD TO UNLOCK THE POWER OF GENERATIVE AI

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Quickplay today announced that it is partnering with Google Cloud to harness the power of generative AI to create new opportunities for consumer engagement, satisfaction and monetization for the media and entertainment industry.

The latest breakthrough in Quickplay's multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud leverages defining characteristics of the Quickplay platform – single tenant, cloud-native, microservices, and API-driven – architecture. When combined with Google Cloud Vertex AI, using simple API integrations, the Quickplay platform immediately enables multiple media and customer use cases, including deep metadata, content discovery, personalization, content creation, process automation, and multi-channel monetization.

Quickplay is partnering with Google Cloud to spearhead access to new AI capabilities that can:

Efficiently accelerate time-to-market to deliver targeted AI solutions, maximized against a client specific go-to-market strategy;

Create bespoke features and capabilities without the cost and cycles of custom development; and

Implement A/B testing to evaluate outcomes and optimize consumer engagement and monetization.

"The clock is ticking: Every streaming executive is feeling the heat to answer the question of 'How are we leveraging AI and generative AI to improve our business outcomes?'" said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of Quickplay. "Today, we are showcasing how the Quickplay platform, with Google Cloud Vertex AI, can accelerate the pace of innovation and deliver new revenue opportunities."

"When we designed our cloud-native architecture, it was to take advantage of emerging technology, like generative AI ," said Juan Martin, CTO and co-founder of Quickplay. "By giving our customers access to AI marketplaces such as Google Vertex AI, we're accelerating innovation to address customers' most pressing concerns – revenue maximization, churn reduction, metadata enhancement, user engagement and more – using AI models that have a continuous improvement cycle we aim to drive continued business improvement."

At IBC 2023 in Amsterdam (Stand 5.H61), Quickplay will unveil the first proof of concept of the combined technologies, that showcases how voice commands, Large Language Models (LLMs) and Quickplay's award-winning CMS can create an intuitive user interface for seamless content discovery, personalized recommendations, comprehensive movie details, and interactive quizzes. This builds on earlier work in the generative AI space: at NAB 2023 Quickplay showcased how its partnership with Vionlabs, available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, is enabling creation of AI Automated Thumbnails and Preview Clips.

Quickplay's partnership with Google Cloud is designed to unlock a multitude of opportunities that can improve consumer satisfaction and bottom-line results. These include: augmented ad campaigns; optimal ad insertion points; deep metadata for enhanced discovery, recommendations, automatic clips/highlights generation, multiple length synopses, subtitle translations; conversational content discovery, and more.

"We're excited that Quickplay will expand its use and application of Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities, and help media organizations accelerate their generative AI development," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Our work with Quickplay will help to build customer engagement and foster long-term value."

Quickplay's generative AI innovation continues the close research and development alignment with Google Cloud that has led to ongoing new opportunities for the OTT industry. It follows FAST channel, analytics and linear streaming advances using Google Cloud solutions, as well as availability, beginning earlier this year, regionally optimized solutions that leverage Google Cloud's new data center in Qatar and are optimized for the Middle East and APAC regions. Quickplay was named the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment for the second straight year.

Quickplay's OTT platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security. Forward-looking OTT providers such as aha 2.0 in India, PLDT's Smart in the Philippines and others are using the Quickplay platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit http://quickplay.com/ .

