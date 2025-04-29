Cignal launches 'Pilipinas Live Shorts'

Powered by Quickplay Shorts, Cignal is bringing exclusive short-form videos and UGC to its platform to enhance the fan experience

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Quickplay today announced that Cignal's new Pilipinas Live Shorts service, available to millions of Pilipinas Live users, is utilizing its recently launched Quickplay Shorts product to support its launch. Strengthening its position as a leading destination for sports content, Pilipinas Live Shorts will use Quickplay Shorts to identify, clip and verticalize short-form video content from VOD and Live-to-VOD assets and to enable an infinite vertical scroll, social-like experience. The tool also enables influencers to create and post user-generated content (UGC) within that feed - all monitored by Quickplay's moderation tools.

The recent Deloitte 2025 Digital Media Trends study found that Gen Z respondents spend 54% more time per day on social media platforms and watching UGC than the average consumer; and 26% less time than the average person watching TV and movies. And Quickplay's recent study , with Gen Z Insights, showed that nearly 71% of Gen Z consumers discover content through social platforms.

The Quickplay Shorts tool brings new velocity to short-form content creation - a highly sought after capability for broadcasters exploring new reach and engagement strategies - for publication into owned and third party platforms. An "owned" experience, like that of Pilipinas Live Shorts, supported by Quickplay's plug-in SDK, allows consumers to discover new content in a social friendly, infinite scroll format, while providing Cignal more data to inform customer acquisition, engagement and retention strategies.

With Pilipinas Live Shorts expansion into UGC, the platform is adding a layer of engagement that gives influencers and athletes the ability to record videos, add filters, emojis, text, etc. and publish with 'one-click;' offering fans more opportunities to engage with their favorite sports celebrity and community.

"Cignal continues to lead the industry in driving innovative consumer experiences for their consumers and sports fans. Pilipinas Live Shorts will drive captivating highlights and social content that helps them build a daily habit with consumers with their apps and content ecosystem," said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Quickplay. "All of this translates into better business outcomes with greater consumer affinity translating into better retention and monetization opportunities."

"Delivering relevant, short-form content is a game-changer for us - especially when it comes to UGC. With Quickplay Shorts, we have the power to deliver quick, impactful moments—whether it's game highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes access, or real-time reactions" says Gerard Milan, CRO, Cignal. "The launch of Pilipinas Live Shorts gives us more opportunities to keep fans connected to their sports icons anytime, anywhere, and we're excited to extend our partnership with Quickplay for this thrilling next chapter."

As part of a comprehensive content strategy, Pilipinas Live Shorts leverages content from the top professional local leagues like the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP), and other major sporting events, making its library of sports streaming entertainment more broad and diverse than any other streamer in the region. By integrating interactive elements and fostering influencer-driven content (UGC), Pilipinas Live Shorts will empower athletes like Vanie Gandler, Fifi Sharma, and Pauline Lopez among other stars, and fans, to create and share content, driving deeper engagement within the sports community.

About Cignal

Cignal is the Philippines' leading Pay TV provider. Launched in 2009, Cignal carries a wide selection of sports, news, movies, kids, lifestyle, and entertainment channels enjoyed by millions of subscribers. Cignal also provides on-demand viewing via pay-per-view subscription offers, as well as online streaming via the Cignal Play app, Pilipinas Live app, and Cignal Play TV Android box. Cignal is a subsidiary of MediaQuest Holdings.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/.

