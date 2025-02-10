Quickplay Grows its Executive Bench with the Appointment of Jordan Bartow to General Manager, North America

Bartow brings a wealth of Cloud and AI experience to Quickplay as its growth accelerates and new services are launched

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Quickplay , a leading provider of OTT solutions, has announced the appointment of Jordan Bartow as General Manager, North America. Throughout his 15+ year career, Bartow has delivered an unmatched track record of driving AI, media, and enterprise cloud transformations, demonstrating that his passion for customer success aligns with Quickplay's vision.

Prior to joining Quickplay, Bartow worked at Google Cloud where he led some of the company's most strategic initiatives, driving AI adoption for global media, entertainment, and sports leaders. Among his many successes is the pivotal role he played in scaling AI-driven solutions — ultimately deploying an industry-defining product to 150 million global users for one of the top three global streaming powerhouses.

At Google Cloud, Bartow worked with LIV Golf where he drove cutting-edge media strategies and digital fan engagement initiatives. His experience at the intersection of sports, streaming, and AI-powered content distribution further cements his ability to scale Quickplay's offerings across the evolving media landscape.

"Quickplay is redefining the future of streaming, and I'm energized by their deep focus on building products to aid in streaming profitability, and their innovative approach to market," said Bartow. "That mindset of challenging the status quo is a cultural trait that I immediately felt from the founders and broader team. The open, transparent and inspiring culture is ideal for my next chapter. I'm excited to help shape the trajectory of our portfolio, especially the recently launched Quickplay Shorts, refine our go-to-market strategy, and build deep partnerships that unlock massive opportunities for our customers. Let's get busy!"

A seasoned leader with a challenger mindset, Bartow has honed the art of cutting through corporate inertia to accelerate decision-making, simplifying the path from discovery to deployment. His experience leading multimillion-dollar deals across AI, cloud, and streaming uniquely positions him to drive Quickplay's next phase of innovation and market expansion.

"At Quickplay, we encourage our team to take risks - I knew from our first meeting that Jordan fits that mold," said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Quickplay. "He challenges traditional sales models, finds motivation in complex problem-solving, and is energized by visionary media innovations. That kind of energy is in our DNA here at Quickplay, and we're thrilled to have Jordan on the team."

This latest executive team update follows on the heels of three appointments from late 2024, underpinning Quickplay's continued growth. In September, Quickplay announced that Prabu Chelladurai has taken the role of Managing Director, EMEA – Platform Solutions & Delivery. Additionally, the company onboarded streaming technology veteran Sean Lynch as Director of Business Development and digital innovator Adam Mitchell as Global Head of Customer Success & Analytics.

About Quickplay:

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences, and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/ .

