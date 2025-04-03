NAB 2025: Quickplay unveils next phase of Quickplay Shorts workflow to create, verticalize and publish shorts from live sports content

At the NAB Show in the AWS Theater, Quickplay co-founders will reveal a use case that transforms fan experiences with short-form content, leveraging Amazon Bedrock and TwelveLabs

LAS VEGAS and TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Quickplay, a leading provider of OTT solutions, today announced the next phase of its Quickplay Shorts tool ideal for creating short-form content, such as highlights and recaps, from live sports content. Setting a new standard for enabling dynamic, immersive live shorts experiences, broadcasters will be able to more rapidly create, verticalize and publish AI-driven short-form content to audiences.

At the NAB Show in the AWS Theater , Quickplay will demonstrate a powerful use case of this latest advancement. In this demonstration, Quickplay will showcase its orchestration layer, CMS and front-end leveraging TwelveLabs' state-of-the-art multimodal AI models to instantly analyze, understand and timestamp key moments in videos. Quickplay's CMS seamlessly integrates with the technology, enabling rapid creation and distribution of engaging and live shorts content.

"There are few moments more captivating than an 'edge-of-your-seat' play in a big game. Having the ability to reach that audience with instant highlights or tune-in messaging at that precise instant is a different kind of game changer - one that will give broadcasters what they need to beat out their own competition, said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Quickplay. "With Quickplay Shorts, sports broadcasters can own the conversation around the game, in every moment and context, to keep viewers engaged and to drive them to higher value, live game viewing opportunities."

A recent study found that roughly 70% of Super Bowl viewers engage on a second platform while watching the game. Broadcasters can leverage Quickplay Shorts to add features that give viewers fewer reasons to leave their environment for the content they're craving. Adding further appeal, Quickplay's CMS and orchestration layer is fully end-to-end, enabling better management of not just shorts creation, but also of total cost of ownership.

Quickplay Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Juan Martin says: "Quickplay Shorts, with our powerful orchestration layer, is purpose-built with flexibility to meet specific customer needs. Whether a sports broadcaster, rights holder or technology provider, customers can tap into the AI-driven automation of Quickplay Shorts to meet any of their short-form content strategy needs - from generating context-award highlights or one-click 'watch now' calls to action and most everything in between."

"The ability to instantly understand and timestamp key moments in live sports is a major breakthrough for short-form content creation. Our multimodal AI enables Quickplay Shorts to deliver quick, AI-driven highlights with unprecedented speed and accuracy. This collaboration is redefining how streaming providers engage audiences, making every moment more impactful." - Jae Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of TwelveLabs

Quickplay's CMS and orchestration layer empowers broadcasters to build custom "best of breed" solutions, leveraging the scalable foundation and intelligent layer of AWS. Quickplay Shorts is available in AWS Marketplace, including Amazon's own products like AWS Elemental Media Services and Amazon Bedrock.

For more information about this newest solution or to schedule a demo of it at NAB 2025, please email [email protected].

Be sure to join Paul and Juan for their presentation titled "Sports Shorts: The Future of AI-Driven Live" at the AWS Theater (W1343) on Tuesday, April 8 from 12:15-12:45pm PT.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/ .

About TwelveLabs

TwelveLabs makes video instantly, intelligently searchable and understandable. TwelveLabs' state-of-the-art video models enable the accurate and timely discovery of valuable moments within an organization's vast sea of videos so that users can do and learn more. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, technology companies, AI luminaries, and successful founders. It is headquartered in San Francisco, with an APAC office in Seoul. Learn more at twelvelabs.io.

SOURCE Quickplay

MEDIA CONTACT: Stacey Paris, Breakaway Communications for Quickplay, [email protected]; Amber Moore, Moore Communications, [email protected]