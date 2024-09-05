Quickplay Strengthens Leadership Team to Further Accelerate Global Growth

Strategic appointments underline Quickplay's commitment to delivering unparalleled service to customers worldwide

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Quickplay, a leader in cloud transformations of OTT experiences for Pay TV, Telcos, and MVPDs, today announced strategic leadership expansions that will continue to fuel growth and enhance our media and technology expertise, accelerating customer deployments and driving expansion across EMEA and globally.

In moves that fortify key stages of the customer journey, Quickplay has promoted Prabu Chelladurai to Managing Director, EMEA - Platform Solutions & Delivery and has hired streaming technology veteran Sean Lynch as Director of Business Development and digital innovator Adam Mitchell as Global Head of Customer Success & Analytics.

"Our ability to deliver faster, more adaptable solutions has generated strong momentum for our cloud-native, open-architecture platform," said Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Quickplay. "With Prabu Chelladurai, Sean Lynch, and Adam Mitchell on board, we're set to accelerate our customers' success and drive substantial growth."

Chelladurai, who has played a leading role in deployment and innovation across Quickplay's diverse customer base, will assume strategic leadership of Quickplay's teams. Working closely with Wim Ponnet, Quickplay's President of EMEA, along with other global leads, Chelladurai will oversee teams that establish, scale, and optimize key functions to ensure that clients receive the exceptional quality of service they need to achieve business and market success. Come meet Prabu at IBC 2024, he will be speaking on a panel discussing "Market Success With Multiple Monetisation Models'' on Saturday, September 14 (3:30 PM CET) at CE Stage Hall 5 (5.A28).

Lynch, formerly VP of Global Accounts at HBO, played a key role in launching a cloud evaluation program with Amazon, leading to significant cost savings for WBD Technology, and oversaw STB app expansion across LATAM and Europe for HBO's You.i TV platform. Additionally, at You.i TV, as VP of Strategic Accounts, he drove a 400% increase in account revenues. Now at Quickplay, Sean will lead strategic partnerships with cloud providers and the ISVs ecosystem. He will also continue to identify growth and sales opportunities while developing go-to-market strategies to expand our reach and deliver innovative solutions.

Mitchell joins Quickplay from McKinsey & Co., where he was an associate partner advising senior executives in the media and technology sectors on customer success and AI/digital transformations. He previously had been a co-founder of Blockparty, an organization dedicated to combating food insecurity in local communities, and was Senior Director of Digital at News Corp. Mitchell will further scale Quickplay's customer success capabilities, enhancing trust-based customer relationships, and driving exceptional client service through insight-driven interactions.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/ .

