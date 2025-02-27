Quest Global Receives Great Place To Work® Certification™ in the USA, Reflecting Its Dedication to a Positive Work Culture

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place To Work® in the USA. This is the second straight year that Quest Global has earned this recognition for the USA market. The organization has also received recognition for four consecutive years in India, from 2022 onwards.

Quest Global scored well on the five critical dimensions of Trust Index™ – credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The company enjoyed strong results based on onboarding new employees, with 90 percent of respondents saying they felt welcome while joining the organization.

Commenting on the achievement, Sonia Kutty, Senior Vice President, Global Head - People & Culture, Quest Global, said, "We are proud to be awarded the Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the second consecutive year in the USA. This is a glowing endorsement of our continuous efforts to build a healthy and happy work environment where our employees enjoy both professional and personal growth. Our workforce is at the heart of Quest Global's operations, and we are confident of sustaining the positive momentum we have built in the USA."

Quest Global remains committed to promoting and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture, and guiding the firm towards strengthening its aim to be a centenary organization. The successful participation and vote of confidence in the assessment held across the organization by Great Place To Work® anonymously helped Quest Global benchmark the people practices in the USA.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the gold standard that organizations around the globe aspire to achieve. This recognition is a testament to the organization's consistent efforts to build and sustain a high-trust, high-performance culture. The global authority on workplace culture, the institute's research shows great workplaces are characterized by outstanding leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver the same experience to all of their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level.

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 85 global delivery centers, our 20,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

