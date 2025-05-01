Ajit Prabhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Quest Global Announces $10M Gift to RPI to Tackle the World's Toughest Engineering Challenges

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Quest Global is honored to announce a $10 million endowment to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), aimed at advancing engineering innovation and entrepreneurship. This gift establishes the Ajit Prabhu Catalyst Endowment and the Ajit Prabhu Catalyst Fund donated by the Prabhu family, supporting the Office of Strategic Alliances and Translation (OSAT) to equip RPI students and faculty to solve some of the hardest engineering problems for today and tomorrow.

The Catalyst Fund will support accelerating groundbreaking ideas into proof-of-concept prototypes or market-ready ventures. The Fund will help bridge the gap between lab research and real-world application, allowing RPI's brightest minds to focus not only on solving today's challenges but also on anticipating tomorrow's opportunities. This endowment will help translate research into application to benefit society.

"Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and in particular my mentor Dr. John Brunski in the Biomedical Engineering department shaped my career and expanded my worldview, allowing me to dream of infinite possibilities," said Ajit Prabhu, CEO & Co-founder, Quest Global. "This gift from our family reflects our commitment to empowering students and faculty to pursue ambitious ideas and develop innovative solutions. My dream is that this gift will inspire students to tackle the toughest engineering problems and deliver unparalleled value to humanity."

Dr. Jonathan Dordick, Vice President of OSAT, highlighted the significance of the contribution: "The Ajit Prabhu Catalyst Fund represents a powerful opportunity for RPI's entrepreneurial community. This fund will enable students and faculty to innovate freely, knowing they have the resources to turn new discoveries into viable products and thriving businesses."

Ajit Prabhu's leadership at Quest Global, one of the world's fastest-growing engineering services firms with over 21,000 engineers worldwide, underscores his dedication to solving the hardest engineering problems across industries including Aerospace, Energy, High Tech, and Automotive. His core belief—that culture and aspiration are as critical as strategy—aligns perfectly with RPI's mission to inspire the next generation of forward-thinking problem-solvers.

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We are in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in 18 countries, with over 84 global delivery centers, our 21,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

About Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Founded in 1824 for the application of science to the common purposes of life, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is the first technological research university in the United States. Today, it is recognized as a premier university, noted for its robust and holistic learning community that connects creativity with science and technology. RPI is dedicated to inventing for the future, from shaping the scientists, engineers, technologists, architects, and entrepreneurs who will define what's next for humanity, to research that bridges disciplines to solve the world's toughest problems. Learn more at rpi.edu.

